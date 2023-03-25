Sushi is yummy, but it can get pretty pricey, especially if you’re doing an omasake experience. Those don’t take coupons, you know, but thankfully, Deco did some digging, and we uncovered a deal that feels like a treasure.

Dinner is served at Nossa Omakase in Miami Beach.

Sebastian Labno: “We specialize in Japanese-Latin infusion. We concentrate on some of the most exclusive items that we bring from Japan and mix them together Miami style.”

The restaurant is known for their luxurious omakase experience.

Sebastian Labno: “It’s a concept that you don’t know what you’re going to have. You know you’re coming for dinner that has about, anywhere between 16 to 20 courses. It’s depending on what the chef decides to make for you.”

Emphasis on the luxury.

Sebastian Labno: “Our normal experience runs anywhere from $375 to $550.”

But on Tuesdays, they’re serving up savings, thanks to the new weekly Nigiri Night.

Sebastian Labno: “Our new Nigiri Night is $185 for 16 courses. It is a half-price experience.”

Now that’s what I call a deal!

Nigiri is a piece of fish on top of rice. Since the menu changes all the time, there are no guarantees.

But one thing you could get is…

Sebastian Labno: “Two different salmons. One is going to the belly of salmon so you can see the fat, and we’re going to sear it gently. The second salmon will be served with just a touch of seaweed salt.”

You might also get a special trio, but don’t worry, Chef will explain what everything is. That’s part of the whole experience.

Sebastian Labno: “We have otoro, akami, and hamachi. They’re all dry-aged for 20 days.”

Fish may be the star, but there are other surprises, too, like torched Wagyu, the oysters with caviar and orange dashi. This presentation is a real smoke show.

Pedro Fuentevilla: “I love fish. I thought the Wagyu was amazing. The oyster was also great.”

And don’t forget the rare blue shrimp with uni. That’s sea urchin, FYI.

Sebastian Labno: “We try to get people to try new things that they would not usually try because we educate them before they eat it.”

Pedro Fuentevilla: “Everybody should come, especially if you’re into omakase. This will just make you feel so much different.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Nossa Omakase

1600 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-539-9711

nossaomakase.com

