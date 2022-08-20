North Miami is home to a booming foodie scene, and one French restaurant is so hot, it actually got the attention of the Food Network.

Executive chef Amina Ly is beloved in the community, but when it comes to her cooking on the show “Alex vs America,” the knives are out, because this master chef is in it to win it.

North Miami, you’ve got a Food Network star amongst you.

Master culinary chef Amina Ly is already a favorite in the neighborhod.

Café Crème guest 1: “She’s so warm and welcoming.”

But what she’s cooking up at the French restaurant Café Crème, on 125th Street…

Cory Finot: “Breakfast, lunch and dinner. We also make all of our pastries on site. We have a beautiful full bar.”

…is putting her good name on an even bigger map.

This Sunday, she’ll be competeting on “Alex vs America.”

Chef Amina Ly: “Alex Guarnaschelli is amazing.”

But don’t let that smile fool you. It could be strategy.

Cory Finot: “She knows the traditional French cooking, but she also brings a twist with her own background. Born in Senegal, trained in France and Italy.”

Café Crème guest 1: “Her food just has a flair that you don’t get anywhere else.”

This fierce competitor, along with two other French experts, will try to take Alex Guarnaschelli down.

Kind of like a WWE match, but with food. And one word to sum up the experience…

Chef Amina Ly: “Fabulous!”

Oh, and she does know the result.

Chef Amina Ly: “Of course! I was there!”

But won’t spill the beans.

Chef Amina Ly: “No, no, no.”

All right, Well, how about a few of the ingredients they had to cook with?

Chef Amina Ly: “Escargot. I can tell you … duck? But nothing more.”

I guess we’ll have to watch this Sunday at 9 p.m.

And if you’re in area, join the regulars here.

Chef Amina Ly: “They are not customers. They are like family and friends.”

For a viewing party starting at 8 p.m.

Cory Finot: “I cannot tell you how she did, because she didn’t tell me, but we’re all very excited. We’re going to find out.”

And, while you’re at it, enjoy the authetic French cuisine, like the…

Café Crème guest 2: “Chocolate mousse. Exquisitely light, very chocolaty, and the fruit is absolutely wonderful.”

Plus drinks.

Cory Finot: “My great grandfather — his picture is just besides me — was the president in the 1930s of Veuve Clicquot, the Champagne.”

And atmosphere.

Cory Finot: “Some of the artifacts that you see here have been actually used to make chocolate for the king of France.”

As long as you’re rooting for…

Café Crème guest 3: “Only Amina. We love Amina!”

