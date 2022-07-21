When Jordan Peele directs a new star-studded movie, we say, “Yes!” Even when his new horror film is called “Nope.”

Daniel Kaluuya stars for Jordan again, this time alongside Keke Palmer. Oh, and aliens. We can’t forget about those cast members.

When Jordan Peele is directing…

Steven Yeun (as Ricky “Jupe” Park): “Are you ready?!”

You know it’s gonna be weird.

Keke Palmer (as Emerald Haywood): “Run, OJ, run!”

But in the best way.

Keke Palmer (as Emerald Haywood): “Nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nope.”

And in his third horror movie, called “Nope”…

Keke Palmer: “From action to adventure. You know, just the psychological, thrilling aspect.”

Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya star as sister and brother caretakers of a California ranch who are total opposites — not unlike the actors themselves.

Keke Palmer: “He’s the funnest person to try and get out of being calm, because he is so relaxed, and I think that’s the same way with Emerald and OJ.”

Oh, and there’s comedy, too.

Keke Palmer: “So funny.”

Daniel Kaluuya: “It’s cool. That’s what I loved about the dynamic. It’s the classic straight man, funny woman.”

Who encounter a mysterious force that affects human and animal behavior.

Daniel Kaluuya: “When he started engaging with it, with the way that he thought it was, it changed the relationship with hum and how much the object showed itself. I’m not going to say to much.”

No worries, Daniel. We’re confused.

Keke Palmer (as Emerald Haywood): “This could be an opportunity. I’m talking rich and famous for life.”

Keke Palmer: “Fame, popularity. Everybody wants to be seen in that way, but actually, you become the most unseen, so I really love how we explore that in the film.”

Aliens armed with social commentary. We’re here for it.

Now, I doubt they’re as cute as this woman’s baby on “Inside Edition.”

Reporter: “Take a look at the martians in “Mars Attacks!” Now, take a look at Laura’s sonogram of her son, Lucas.”

But could we just take in how adorable these two are together?

Keke Palmer: “I just love you.”

Daniel Kaluuya: “You’re good at what you do.”

Wait for it. Wait for it. Aww! OK, now back to this UFO.

Keke Palmer: “The scale of this film, both story wise and visually was just unbelievable.”

Speaking of which, you may remember Daniel from Jordan’s first film, the Oscar-winning 2017 horror movie “Get Out.”

Daniel Kaluuya (as Chris Washington): “Rose, the keys, just get the keys.”

Allison Williams (as Rose Armitage): “I don’t know where they are.”

Daniel Kaluuya (as Chris Washington): “Rose!”

So he already learned the lesson: get away!

Daniel Kaluuya: “If it was aliens, I wouldn’t go to them. I’d be coolly walking away, yeah.”

“Nope” beams into theaters on Friday.

