St. Patrick’s Day is Thursday. People like to get in the spirit, even if they aren’t from Ireland. Wear green so you don’t get pinched, and, lots of folks eat traditional Irish foods like Irish soda bread. Some local restaurants are getting in on the St. Patty’s Day celebrations. Here’s a twist: these aren’t Irish restaurants.

The luck of the Irish has come to Vice City Pizza. This pop-up inside Abi Maria in downtown Dadeland is mixing things up.

Jorge Ramos, Vice City Pizza: “We are doing for St. Patrick’s Day an Irish pizza made of corned beef and cabbage and Irish cheese.”

Their thick Detroit-style dough gets topped with flavors from the Emerald Isle.

Jorge Ramos: “We’re doing a light béchamel with a little bit of mustard. Then we put a mixture of mozzarella and Irish cheddar, then we put the corned beef, and then we bake it, and when it comes out of the oven, we put the pickled cabbage on top.”

Add green cocktails made with Irish whiskey.

This pizza combo is as unique as finding a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.

Jorge Ramos: “Everybody does corned beef and cabbage. We just wanted to be different.”

You can sink your teeth into the Irish pizza starting on St. Paddy’s Day. It’ll be available through the weekend.

Yanelys Duarte, diner: “I’ve never had such a diverse mixture of flavors in my mouth at once. I felt like the first bite, it was an explosion of fireworks.”

Chicken and The Egg in downtown Miami came up with a clover idea.

Fred Niknik, Chicken and The Egg: “Chicken and the Egg is featuring a green eggs and ham dish for St. Patrick’s Day.”

This is less Sam I Am and more one giant omelet with just the right hue.

Fred Niknik: “We wanted to do something that would turn it green and have a fresh feel, so we decided to use fresh herbs, dill and spinach. We are basically emulsifying the vegetable to give it a green feel with the eggs.”

The herbs add to the taste, and to the fun.

Martin Hogue: “I definitely wasn’t expecting such a clean, fresh flavor.”

Green eggs and ham are being served for one day only, St. Patrick’s Day.

Fred Niknik: “It is yummy, delicious and Irish-ish.”

Ai Tallarin in The Lincoln Eatery on South Beach used their noodle to come up with a shamrock special.

Paulina Begliomini, Ai Tallarin: “For St. Patrick’s Day, Ai Tallarin is getting festive and making green noodles that you can put in any of their ramen dishes.”

You can skip your salad if you grab this Asian street food on St. Paddy’s Day.

Paulina Begliomini: “They naturally make the noodles here by blanching spinach, pureeing it and adding the juice to the pasta machine.”

Garrett Sasseville, diner: “They just tasted like regular noodles, but they’re green.”

The noodles are made fresh. If you’re lucky, they’ll let you make some.

Paulina Begliomini: “The noodles are made with a push of a button. You should come here for St. Patrick’s Day because they’re geting into the spirit, and it’s fun and festive.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Vice City Pizza

Bar Abi Maria

8860 SW 72nd Place

Miami, FL 33156

305-873-4153

vicecitypizza.com

Chicken and The Egg

228 SE 1st St.

Miami, FL 33131

786-803-8329

chickenandtheeggmia.com

Ai Tallarin

The Lincoln Eatery

723 N Lincoln Lane

Miami Beach, FL 33139

thelincolneatery.com/ai-tallarin

