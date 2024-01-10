Being nominated for something is an honor, I would know, my dog, Susie Q, has nominated me for best doggy mom in town. Now that’s a high honor! And you know what else is cool? Being nominated for an Emmy! Here’s a look at some of the TV stars vying for that golden trophy next week.

It’s a recipe for success! “Succession’s” Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong are all nominated for the ‘Lead Actor in a Drama’ while their co-star, Sarah Snook, vies for the lead actress win and that’s not all!

Five other succession stars, including Nicholas Braun, are nominated in the supporting categories.

Many guests of “The White Lotus” are soaking up the success of their stay. Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperiol, Theo James and Will Sharpe will go into the show as drama nominees.

Over in the comedy aisle, Jason Sudeikis takes the field with his lead actor nomination for Ted Lasso. His teammates Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, and Hannah Waddingham are also going for Emmy gold.

‘The Bear’ is hungry for a win! Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are all recognized.

‘Abbott Elementary’ is hoping to school the competiton. Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Tyler James Williams are all on the ballot.

‘The Last of Us’ stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey aren’t giving up their Emmy chances without a fight.

‘Better Call Saul’s’ Bob Odenkirk is hoping to hear his name called. Natasha Lyonne has got her ‘Poker Face’ on and Jenna Ortega’s ‘Wednesday’ is hoping to dance her way to the podium.

Guess where you can see the Emmys? Right here on Channel 7 on Monday, Jan 15.

