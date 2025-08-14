Bob Odenkirk is back, proving again he is the most dangerous nobody in town … and this time, Sharon Stone joins the “Nobody 2” family action. Deco sat down with Bob and his onscreen wifey, Connie Nielsen, to get the lowdown on the full-on mayhem.

Connie Nielsen (as Becca Mansell): “I’m just so happy that we’re all together.”

A simple family vacation is never simple for Hutch.

Bob Odenkirk (as Hutch Mansell): “I left my phone.”

Connie Nielsen (as Becca Mansell): “Hutch, no!”

Bob Odenkirk: “It’ll go right if I come to Miami.”

In “Nobody 2,” Bob Odenkirk’s unhinged character is needing some R and R.

Bob Odenkirk: “He just wanted a simple, fun vacation. He was sure his kids would love it. He’s taking them to the place where he went when he was kid. He did make memories, didn’t he? But not the ones he thought he was going to make.”

Colin Salmon (as The Barber): “You’re vacationing in an old bootlegging route.”

That’s because he steps into Sharon Stone’s territory … and things get a little crazy.

Bob Odenkirk: “Working opposite Sharon Stone is insane. I don’t want to spoil ‘Nobody 2,’ but at one point, she’s on top of me, and she’s got a knife

Bob Odenkirk (as Hutch Mansell): “Lendina?”

[Lendina whistles.]

Bob Odenkirk: “And it’s 4 a.m., and we’re both cold and wet, and she looks at me and goes, ‘Showbiz is glamourous, huh?’ And we both laughed.”

Another baddie in awe of Ms. Stone is Hutch’s wife, played by Connie Nielsen.

Connie Nielsen: “She was just perfect. Then bringing her prodigious talent and wonderful sense of humor, and just gonzo energy and ideas.”

Christopher Lloyd is also back as Hutch’s hot dad … or should we say zaddy.

Connie Nielsen : “Just the loveliest man you can imagine, just so lovely and so fun.”

Bob Odenkirk: “Working with Chris Lloyd is always a good time. I want to be like Chris when I grow up.”

Bob Odenkirk (as Hutch Mansell): “Guys, I’m not gonna fight ya. I’m here on vaca…”

[A fight ensues.]

The fight scenes in this sequel are epic.

Bob Odenkirk: “The duck boat fight, which is kind of my favorite sequence of action. I love Jackie Chan’s early films, and I wanted to do a fight somewhat as an homage to Jackie’s comic action, and we got to that in ‘Nobody 2.'”.

[A bomb goes off.]

Bob Odenkirk (as Hutch, punching bad guy): “I told youL I’m! On! Vacation!”

“Nobody 2” hits theaters this Friday.

