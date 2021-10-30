Going shopping is usually a great time, but life at a SoFlo mall is a bit dreadful this Halloween weekend. A new haunted house gives “shop till you drop” a whole new meaning. Deco’s Alex Miranda, who’s always looking for candy, has the story.

There’s no way out of this city, if these freaks have their way.

At Westland Mall in Hialeah, No Way Out has opened a haunted city exprience so scary, you’ll wish you never stepped foot into this old Sears.

Steve Suarez, No Way Out: “We have 80 actors. There’s something around every corner. You can never let your guard down, ’cause something is about to happen.”

Downstairs, “Insomnia” and “Sleep Paralysis” promise to give you real-life nightmares.

Steve Suarez: “We’ll take you through the sleep study that the patient is going through. You’re actually feeling what this is like. It really touches on all of your senses, and it’s absolutely terrifying.”

But here’s the twist. Upstairs at “Infected,” you can fight back.

Steve Suarez: “We actually give you a gun.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, God.”

Steve Suarez: “And you get to shoot zombies.”

The simulated hunting experience is a sinister 15 minutes long.

Steve Suarez: “You get your AK-47s, your airsoft guns.”

Alex Miranda: “Are you kidding me?!”

Steve Suarez: “You walk through the ‘Infected’ experience. The goal is to make sure you don’t get bit by a zombie.”

And the reviews are in.

Steve Suarez: “People come out and they’re like, ‘This is way better than the Halloween Horror Nights!”

The Not So Haunted Kid-Friendly Maze will dial back the fear, but not the fun.

Steve Suarez: “There’s something for everyone to do, so if you don’t like to be terrified, that’s OK.”

Come anyway, and indulge. After all, it’s Halloween!

Steve Suarez: “We have an airsoft gun range. We have a gaming center. We have food, drinks.”

Haunted City is open 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Steve Suarez: “It’s $45 for the full experience — you get to go to all three houses — or it’s $25 just to experience the two houses downstairs.”

But the rest is free … well, unless you count your life!

The Haunted City Experience will be giving out free candy to children at the entrance on Sunday. No ticket purchase is required.

FOR MORE INFO:

The No Way Out Miami Haunted City Experience

Westland Mall

nowayoutmiami.com

