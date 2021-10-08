It’s finally here! “No Time to Die” hits theaters this weekend. It is the last time you’ll see Daniel Craig as James Bond, but at the fabulous South Florida premiere in Downtown Miami, we were way too distracted by the 007 look-alike, and the shaken-not-stirred martini bar, to worry about it.

Who do we want?

Rami Malek (as Lyutsifer Safin): “James Bond.”

When do we want him?

Ben Whishaw (as Q): “Before the world explodes.”

Uhh, yeah. That, too.

But we mean now, after almost two years of delays.

Léa Seydoux (as Madeleine): “James!”

Daniel Craig (as James Bond): “OK.”

“No Time to Die” is Daniel Craig’s fifth and final Bond film, and at Silverspot Cinema in downtown Miami, there was a South Florida premiere party so glamorous, it gave “Casino Royale” a run for its money.

James Bond look-alike: “The name’s Bond, James Bond.”

We’re seeing double with this 007 look-alike.

Sandra Pascual, Silverspot Cinemas: “Come and experience the movie like it should be experienced at Silverspot Cinemas.”

James Bond look-alike: “Dry martini. Shaken, not stirred.”

They didn’t just roll out a red carpet, either. Take a look at this swanky Aston Martin!

But we also celebrated with the real-pretend James Bond.

Daniel Craig: “You know, I look back and just have such amazing memories.”

And before you think Daniel’s epic sendoff is all just explosions…

Alex Miranda: “When the tears were coming down, I was like, ‘I have had it. I am done.'”

Daniel Craig: “I’m very proud of it. I’m sorry you cried, but I’m very glad you cried. I’m glad you found it emotional and you enjoyed it.”

He isn’t as serious as 007, either.

Lashana Lynch: “He’s really funny, and witty and silly, and keeps things light.”

And, shockingly, not also an international killer.

Rami Malek: “He’s warmer than I think a lot of people would imagine, that’s for sure.”

All right, but tough luck trying to get past his real secret weapons.

Alex Miranda: “Were you as lost in Daniel Craig’s beautiful ocean-blue eyes as the rest of us?

Léa Seydoux: “On screen, you are drawn to him. You want to dive in them.”

And, if there’s anything to take away from the man’s iconic style…

Billy Magnussen: “Look sharp, but don’t overdo it. Don’t go too far. Look clean, smell nice.”

“No Time to Die” is now showing across the U.S. in wide release.

