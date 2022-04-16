If you grew up in the 1990s, odds are Leonardo DiCaprio totally stole your heart as Jack Dawson in “Titanic.” He was dreamy, wasn’t he?

Well, there’s a new Titanic film setting sail and streaming on Tubi, but in this one, ghosts are out to steal your life!

Don’t rock the boat. Some scary stuff is making waves in the new horror thriller “Titanic 666,” and it’s all because of Lydia Hearst.

Lydia Hearst: “I’m, you know, there to kinda screw up everybody’s good time. I am a stowaway, and I’m one of the ancestors of one of the original shipmates. I obviously don’t belong there, and I have little bit of a vendetta against all those who are aboard the ship.”

That vendetta involves killer ghosts, and AnnaLynne McCord is one of the unlucky passengers sailing on this floating nightmare.

AnnLlynne McCord: “You should definitely have your crystals nearby if you’re watching this, for sure.”

AnnaLynne and Lydia were both as obsessed with “Titanic” as the rest of us in the ’90s, thanks in large part to…

AnnaLynne McCord: “Did you grow up thinking you were gonna marry Leonardo DiCaprio when you grew up? Because I certainly did. In 2006, or 2005 into 2006 New Year’s night, we were at a party in Miami, actually, at the Setai, I think, and Leonardo DiCaprio was there, and literally, my sister kissed him on midnight in front of my face and ruined my dreams.”

OK, now that’s a horror story! But both Lydia and AnnaLynne tell us they totally love this genre.

Lydia Hearst: “I not only love acting in it, but I’m just a huge fan of the genre itself. It’s probably all that I watch.”

AnnaLynne McCord: “When you are put in a life-threatening circumstance, who you truly are tends to come out very quickly, and that’s what I find really interesting about films like this.”

Now, there’s no sexy Leo DiCaprio ghost in ‘Titanic 666,’ but you know we had to ask the age-old, sacred “Titanic” question: Was there enough room on the door for two?

AnnaLynne McCord: “‘I will never let go,’ and then rips her hand from him, lets him go into the frigid waters below? No! I would have dragged his ass up onto me. I’m not sure if I’m allowed to say that, I’m sorry, but I would be like, ‘Lay on me, also lay on me!’ But he would fit on that door.”

