There’s young, and then there’s young at heart. Then there’s the absolute cringe, twisted chaos in a new flick out now in theaters. Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman are playing one odd couple in their new movie “No Hard Feelings.”

Jennifer Lawrence (as Maddie Barker): “I’m an Uber driver, and I don’t have a car. I’m gonna lose my house. You think I chose this?”

Desperate times call for desperate measures in the new comedy “No Hard Feelings.”

Jennifer Lawrence (as Maddie Barker, reading ad): “‘Need a car? Date our son this summer and bring him out of his shell before college. In exchange, we’ll give you a Buick Regal. ‘Date’ is in quotes.”

Scott MacArthur (as Jim): “Bet that means sex.”

Jennifer Lawrence plays Maddie, an Uber driver who makes a deal to date and seduce an introverted 19-year-old in exchange for some wheels.

But Andrew Barth Feldman’s Percy has no idea any of it is real. Cue the craziness.

Jennifer Lawrence (as Maddie Barker): “Whatcha got down there, something for me?”

Andrew Barth Feldman (as Percy Becker, spraying Maddie with pepper spray): “Ahhhhhh!”

Nothing says bonding like a little pepper spray, am I right?

Jennifer Lawrence: “I’ve walked away from a lot of movies having a great time but didn’t walk away with, like, a friend for life, and that is what happened with me and Andrew.”

Andrew Barth Feldman: “It was pretty instantly like a special relationship.”

Maddie and Percy’s budding friendship and fake relationship is pretty unconventional, but it does lead to some funny firsts.

Jennifer Lawrence (Maddie Barker): “He’ll have a Long Island iced tea.”

Andrew Barth Feldman (as Percy Becker, spitting out drink): “This is the worst iced tea I’ve ever had.”

First drink, anyone?

Jennifer Lawrence: “I think it was a Budweiser. I drank a Budweiser with my brother and his friends.”

Andrew Barth Feldman: “It was like always, like, gross, like Malibu or Fireball.”

Jennifer Lawrence: “Fireball?”

Andrew Barth Feldman: “Yeah, that was all that I – like, that was the cool thing to do, and it was a disgusting thing to do to my body.”

Now, of course Maddie and Percy’s age gap definitely plays a major role in the film.

Victor Vernaeghe (as Party Dad): “That’s it. Come on, you don’t belong here.”

Jennifer Lawrence (Maddie Barker): “I don’t belong here? You don’t belong here!”

Victor Vernaeghe (as Party Dad): “You don’t belong at a high school party.”

But come on, dude! Don’t make JLaw feel old.

Jennifer Lawrence: “One of my friends’ kids said — I was talking about somewhere that I had just been — and she said, ‘Yeah, a lot of my friends’ grandmas go there.’ Grandmas. Not just moms, grandmas. I don’t get carded anymore, either, and it’s painful.”

Ouch! OK, OK, let’s wipe the slate with a fun, old-school memory instead: high school-style superlatives!

Andrew Barth Feldman: “I think you’d obviously be like most beautiful.”

Jennifer Lawrence: “Andrew! That’s so nice of you to say.”

Andrew Barth Feldman: “But also, like, most organized. I think you’re very organized, and you have a clear path of what you wanna do.”

Jennifer Lawrence: “Oh, wow. Andrew would be most likely to tap dance off a cliff.”

Andrew Barth Feldman: “Yeah, I think that’s right.”

Jennifer Lawrence (Maddie Barker): “The best part about getting older is not having to care about what people think.”

“No Hard Feelings” is now playing in theaters.

