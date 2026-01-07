New year, new habits. And for some people, that means skipping booze. But it doesn’t have to mean skipping out on your social life. Miami’s biggest booze-free festival is back. Mocktail Fest is back for its third year and it’s turning Dry January into a sober reminder that you don’t need the booze to have fun. Deco’s Alex Miranda takes a swig.

If drinking less is on your New year resolution list, then you may want to listen up.

South Florida’s largest booze-free event, Mocktail Fest, is back for its third year.

Marlene Aguilar: “Mocktail Fest is a great celebration during Dry January of all the innovative and best non-alcoholic beverages.”

And this year, the fest is serving those zero-proof sips in a brand new setting, the Miami Beach Botanical Garden!

Marlene Aguilar: “The Miami Beach Botanical Garden is the perfect place for it because it’s just so lush and it’s just a great party scene.”

Speaking of party, we can’t forget about the music

Marlene Aguilar: “The great addition this year for our third event is a partnership with 93.5 Revolution, which is Miami’s dance station. So we are going to light this place up with a great vibe.”

Come for the vibes, stay for the drinks. You might even learn a thing or two.

Marlene Aguilar: “Mocktail Fest is not only to come and discover your new drink, but also to discover brands that are good for you, that are good for your health.”

If you’re worried about the taste, don’t be!

Marlene Aguilar: “There is still going to be a party in your mouth happening with whatever option you choose, that you’ll be really pleasantly surprised that the alcohol is actually missing.”

Tickets are $25 and include unlimited tasting of mocktails brands.

Marlene Aguilar: “Everyone is welcome and it will be just a great party but without the hangover.”

Mocktail Fest goes down this Sunday, Jan. 11 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Miami Beach Botanical Garden.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Mocktail Fest at Miami Beach Botanical Garden

2000 Convention Center Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Jan. 11 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To buy tickets, click here.

