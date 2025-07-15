Who doesn’t like getting out on the water for a fun day in the sun? But when you don’t have a cousin who knows a guy who has that friend, whose coworker’s dentist lives next to the sister of the other guy who actually owns a boat, how do you expect to ever get on one?

No worries, because Las Olas Paddle Boards has a small but mighty and easy solution.

Don’t have a boat? Yeah, neither do we … but Las Olas Paddle Boards can get you on the water easy.

Tim Knight: “We are on the Middle River, just north of Sunrise Key. We call it the Sunrise Bay Area right here. This is an area where people typically do water sports.”

On anything from kayaks to…

Tim Knight: “Our extra large paddleboard is 17 feet long, about six feet wide. We say it comfortably holds six people, so get out into the canals, and everybody gets a paddle, and it’s a very stable platform.”

But for two, their mini power boats are maxi fun.

Alex Miranda: “Right now, we’re on these mini power boats, which make getting on the water so easy.”

Tim Knight: “People don’t feel intimidated. It’s not a Jet Ski, and they’re not going 30 miles per hour. These are very simple boats. They just have a very small motor. It’s just a steering wheel and a throttle.”

Simple enough. Now, just grab that sunscreen and those sunglasses.

Tim Knight: “People just want to have a nice day out on the water. When they get out here, they are just astonished. They’re like, what do these people do? These homes, these yards, these yachts. It’s a great way to see the backyards of Fort Lauderdale.”

Alex Miranda: “If I won the lotto, I wouldn’t tell you, but there would be signs. A few signs.”

[Rick Ross song plays.]

Rick Ross (singing): “Every day I’m hustling, every day I’m hustling, every day I’m hustling, every day I’m hustling, every day…”

Boater: Hey, Alex, this one’s only $050 million. You want to go have these?”

Tim Knight: “We’re going to give you a map. We’re going to show you where to go and what to expect.”

Boater: “Alex, the houses are pretty sweet, but have you seen the panda bears?”

Tim Knight: “Ninety-five percent of the waterways that we’re going to see in are a nice – either idle speed or minimum wake. There is one area in the Intracoastal where you can go a little bit faster.”

Boater: “I know you guys are having a good time, so let’s speed things up a little bit.”

OK, beach boys and girls, now it’s time for the dry stuff.

Tim Knight: “This is $99 per hour, one or two hours. We don’t allow you out of the boat or to dock anywhere, so we figured after about two hours, you’re ready to get back. The XL ride is $100, two hours. It can go up to basically all day. You can go to the sandbar, jump off, go swimming.”

Las Olas Paddle Boards also rents out boats. They sell all kinds of paddleboards, too.

FOR MORE INFO:

Las Olas Paddle Boards

934 NE 20th Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.