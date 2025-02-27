The movie “No Address” is showing us a whole new side of survival. It isn’t your average drama, touching on the struggles of those who are experiencing homelessness. Deco’s Alex Miranda has more.

“No Address” is a gut-wrenching, powerful story that’ll leave you thinking long after the credits roll. Plus, it promises to make a difference of its own.

Isabella Ferreira (as Lauren): “I have nowhere else to go!”

These characters are up against gangs, a cold community and the law, but they fight on. “No Address” is more than just a film; it’s a movement. Yeah, this one’s got a purpose.

Patricia Velasquez (as Gabrielle): “They’re human beings. Where are they meant to go?”

It’s about breaking the cycle of homelessness and finding hope in places you wouldn’t expect. And William Baldwin tells Deco all about it.

William Baldwin: “It’s a very inspiring, motivational, uplifting film. It’s about redemption and second chances. It shows the different paths that lead to homelessness: mental health, addiction, [post-traumatic stress disorder], domestic violence.”

Ashanti’s character, Violet, shows strength despite her addiction.

Ashanti: “People don’t choose to be homeless, people don’t choose to be addicted to drugs, people don’t choose to mess up in life and fall upon hard times. Violet, she was made to feel like trash. The country kicked her away and didn’t care that she was willing to give her life to fight as a veteran and became addicted to drugs and things like that, and developing a sickness, but then she pulls through.”

And she’s also bringing her powerful voice to the film’s soundtrack.

Ashanti: “I’m just so excited that this record, it just parallels with everything that’s happening in the film. You have to be a survivor, you have to be a fighter, you have to be strong, and there’s a lot of pain, and there’s a lot of struggle, but in the end, there’s triumph.”

Ashanti and Baldwin both agree: When the cameras stopped rolling, the bonds didn’t, and hey were there for each other, just like in the story.

William Baldwin: “The cast, to see us all working together, to carry the message for these people in this plight, to see the whole world come together and create this family.”

“No Address” is a wake-up call.

William Baldwin: “This film clearly demonstrates how homelessness can happen to anyone, and we’d like them to see this and to raise awareness, to answer the call to action, and to create compassion and sympathy for this crisis.”

“No Address” pledges to donate 50% of net profits to organizations fighting homelessness. It hits theaters Friday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.