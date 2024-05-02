In the market for a new ride? We may know just the place.

It’s called NIU, and it’s launching a new electric bike designed for those born to explore. Deco stopped by the company’s flagship store in Brickell to take it out for a spin.

Got a need for speed? What about an attraction for traction?

Then the NIU electric scooter company has just the bike for you.

Nicolas Bak: “We’re launching our first dirt bike, so we are super excited.”

Ladies and gentlemen, feast your eyes on NIU’s XQi3 dirt bike.

Nicolas Bak: “It took us two years and many, many tries to have the product that we have right now, and we’re super proud.”

But don’t let the name fool you. It’s not just for the dirt.

Nicolas Bak: “We have two models. We have the off-road or the on-road. It’s gonna be street legal, so you can opt for either one.”

Oh, did we forget to mention it’s pure electric?

Nicolas Bak: “Why would you use gas, my friend? There is no point to use gas in 2024. Right now, electric is what’s coming.”

It’s pretty simple to charge, too. Just unhook your battery from the bike and plug it in.

Nicolas Bak: “Our batteries are smart batteries, so it’s like your phone. You plug it in, and when the battery is full, it stops by itself.”

The bike takes about four to six hours to get a full charge, but on to more pressing matters. How fast can this baby go?

Nicolas Bak: “Our dirt bikes goes up to 47 miles per hour right now.”

Best part? It’s low maintenance.

Nicolas Bak: “You don’t have to change oil, you dont have to do anything besides your air in the tires and the battery, and that’s it. It’s super, super inexpensive.”

The dirt bike may be NIU’s latest item, but it isn’t the only electric bike in store.

Nicolas Bak: “We do mopeds to kids’ scooters and bicycles. We are always changing the game.”

Store patron: “I’m a huge fan of the NIU brand. I’ve had the scooter for a year and a half, and I’m excited to see the new unveiling.”

