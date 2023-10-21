You know the old saying, be careful what you wish for? Do you ever wonder if we should be careful? Well, after getting a peek at “Condition of Return,” you may want to think long and hard about what you’re willing to give up in order to get what you want.

Character in “Condition of Return”: “This is often the greeting we hear before Mass. It comes from – uh…”

“Nip/Tuck’s” AnnaLynne McCord, goes from Christ-loving woman to committing a horrible crime in “Condition of Return.”

Dean Cain (as Dr. Donald Thomas): “Mike Staffer called.”

Farah White (as Faye Thomas): “Is it about that church shooting?”

Larry S. White (as Agent Molcheck): “What makes a person do something like that?”

Even though the case seems cut and dried, there are more layers to her character Eve’s story.

AnnaLynne McCord: “The symbolism is rich, and I loved that. It was really, actually, one of the reasons why I fell in love with the film itself. The initial response to Scene 1, which was the mass shooting scene, that was kind of a separate piece to then what the film unveils itself to be.”

Former TV Superman Dean Cain is aboard. He plays a psychiatrist trying to see if she’s fit to stand trial.

Dean Cain (as Dr. Donald Thomas): “You said in your statement, ‘The devil made you do it.’ Would you care to elaborate?”

To get through the dark film, AnnaLynne took some unique steps on the set.

AnnaLynne McCord: “At some point, I brought sage to the set, and I was like, ‘Listen, everybody. I’m sorry, we’re doing some crazy stuff today. I’m going to be summoning some interesting energies. All of y’all are getting saged if you want to.’ I wanted, if someone who’s experienced this, someone who’s experienced loss because of a mass shooting, I want them to feel like we did this film so that we could talk about this film in a way that they would be happy and OK with.”

AnnaLynne McCord as Eve Sullivan): “Haven’t you ever wanted or needed anything desperately?”

“Condition of Return” is now available via Video On Demand.

