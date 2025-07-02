Nostalgia, flavor and fireworks, Miami’s ready to throw it back for the fourth with a blast-from-the-past beach bash and a Fourth of July celebration with a refreshing twist. Lime Fresh Mexican Grill and Nikki Beach are getting married, making things hot for you this Independence Day.

Grab your shades, ’80s flair and appetite for a very nostalgic beach party at Nikki Beach.

Lucia Penrod, CEO of Nikki Beach: “Unfortunately, I lost my husband, Jack Penrod this February. So as a tribute to his life, as a tribute to everything he did for this community, we decided to turn Nikki Beach Miami Beach for one day only, it’s going to be Penrod’s Beach Club 1989 to early ’90s.”

Their menu is also going back in time.

Lucia Penrod: “We’re going to do things that we don’t do in Nikki Beach, like the menu is going to be conch fritters, key lime pie, fried shrimp. Everybody’s gonna be wearing the uniforms that we had back then.”

Enjoy the Miami Beach fireworks above and the perks for those who still have Penrod merch.

Lucia Penrod: “Now in their ’50s, maybe early ’60s to come down, and if they’ve kept any memorabilia, you know, like a T-shirt, we used to have these mugs with the logo, bring them here and we’re going to treat you right.”

But, if you want to have a really good lime this fourth.

Grant Gussin: “For the month of July, we are bringing back what we did last year. This is call our ‘Merica margarita.'”

Head to any Lime Fresh Mexican Grill.

Grant Gussin: “It is a festive take on our traditional margarita. Our red, white and blue to celebrate our Independence Day.”

And the price isn’t bad, either.

Grant Gussin: “On July 4th, Independence Day, we will be charging $7.04.”

Now that’s a reason to celebrate.

But if regular margaritas are your jam, Lime’s got you covered because they don’t want you to feel left out.

Grant Gussin: “We want them to come and enjoy the margaritas they’ve been enjoying forever. They are delicious.”

Nikki Beach Miami Beach

1 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

To reserve seating, click here.

To find your nearest Lime Fresh Mexican Grill, click here.

