Expand your grown-up senses at the nightLAB inside the Frost Science in Miami. Happening Thursday night is an exclusive after-hours experience for adults only. So let’s geek out and grab a drink.

OK, so picture a museum with no kids running around.

Alec Warren, Frost Museum director: “That’s really the key to this whole night, is that it’s 21 and up. Adults only. No kids.”

Downtown Miami really comes alive at night. But what to do if you’re a mad scientist at heart?

OK, let’s not bring Frankenstein’s monster back to life.

But you can geek out at Frost Science in Miami and check out nightLAB.

Alec Warren: “Being able to drink, have alcohol, have food in a museum without any other children around, this is the first time we’ve done something along those lines. We are Miami’s science museum, after all, and that means we want to serve everyone, including adults without kids, or adults looking to get away from their kids for the night.”

This quarterly event has different themes every time.

Alec Warren: “April 4th is going to be all ocean-themed. We have space-themed events going on later in the year, and even some spooky science in Halloween.”

These big kids appreciate an adult beverage while watching the show.

Elizabeth Ho-sing-loy: “Yes, the drinks definitely help. Makes it a more enhanced experience.

With your ticket you get…

Alec Warren: “Tickets start at $34.95 for adults. That’s general admission. That gets you the planetarium experience, as well as full access to the entire museum and all the experiences. When you enter, you’re going to be greeted with a food and beverage cart. You’re also going to be greeted with a DJ in our ocean gallery.”

Now, if you’re not about looking up, they have fun options, too.

Alec Warren: “Even if you don’t necessarily want to come see an amazing, unique planetarium show, you can still come hang out underneath the oculus. Or see any of our amazing exhibits.”

Kerron Lettman: “All of the fun of the museum, no kids, and alcohol.”

Taylor Smith: “Yes, so far so good. We took the Brightline down to beat the traffic and enjoying everything thus far.”

FOR MORE INFO:

nightLAB

April 4, 7 p.m.

Frost Science

1101 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

frostscience.org/exhibition/planetarium/nightlab

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.