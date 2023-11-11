Dua Lipa once said, “Baby, you can find me under the lights,” and those are words I took to heart. Some people out there are already putting their Christmas lights up, but tonight, Deco’s looking to deck the halls in a different way. The NightGarden is back, and we’re dashing off to SoFlo’s own whimsical wonderland.

When the sun goes down in SoFlo, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables…

Archie the Talking Tree: “Welcome to the NightGarden. I’ve always wanted to say that on Deco Drive.”

…comes alive! The NightGarden is back for its fifth year.

Nannette Zapata: “When you step into NightGarden at Fairchild, you’re stepping into a wonderland. You’re stepping into an experience, an immersive experience.”

And it’s brighter than ever before.

Daniel Wu: “This year we have over two to three thousand different types of lights. And fun fact, this is the most lights there’s ever been for a NightGarden.”

NightGarden is known for its dazzling, colorful lights, and this year, there’s even more cool areas to explore.

Nannette Zapata: “We have about seven or eight new installations, new activations, including a fairy village.”

Daniel Wu: “There’s different triggers and special effects that, as you walk through it, you basically change the lighting.”

Dorothy’s yellow brick road has got nothing on this rainbow walkway.

Another new addition: the linear palm trees.

Daniel Wu: “From a distance, it looks like a pencil drawing, right? It looks like a line that comes down with our rope lights.”

It wouldn’t be the NightGarden without Archie, the famous talking tree

Archie the Talking Tree: “I’m not going anywhere. I’ve been around for 135 years.”

One hundred and thirty-five years? OK, drop the skin care routine!

Archie the Talking Tree: “Well, I use Oil of Olay. It can help you look younger, too. It’s great.”

Turns out, Archie is also a huge Deco Drive fan.

Archie the Talking Tree: “Lynn and Shireen, muchos besos y abrazos.”

Archie’s not the only returning favorite. The Rainbow Rainforest will make you feel like you’ve been transported to another world.

And these giant spinning lanterns are totally enchanting.

No wonderland is complete without a little adventure.

Nannette Zapata: “When you come to NightGarden at Fairchild, you find magic.”

And that’s where the Fairyscope app comes into play.

Daniel Wu: “It is an augmented reality app. You can download it once you’re on site, and then you’re on a scavenger hunt around the entire garden.”

Fairies, lights, magic, and Archie the Talking Tree?! Count me in!

The NightGarden is open now thru Jan. 7. Tickets start at $25.

FOR MORE INFO:

NightGarden

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

10901 Old Cutler Road

Coral Gables, FL 33156

thenightgarden.com/miami

