Things are getting lit at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. The NightGarden is back, and there’s no better way to kick off the season than with the garden’s unique display of lights and sound.

They’re lighting it up at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables.

The garden comes to life after dark thanks to the magic of special effects.

Nannette Zapata: “NightGarden at Fairchild is our annual celebration of lights, sound and beautiful installations in the garden. When the sun comes down, the lights come up and the magic happens.”

The whole place will shine brighter than a sparkler, as lights guide the way in.

And if you’ve been here before, you’re going to want to come again.

Nannette Zapata: “It’s unlike anything that anyone has ever really experienced, ’cause each year, it’s different.”

There will be hundreds of lights, snow, a talking tree.

Nannette Zapata: “You can watch the world change around you.”

And you can even hunt for fairies along the way.

Nannette Zapata: “The beauty of NightGarden at Fairchild is that it’s good for everyone. Everyone has a good time.”

Bring your friends, your family, or even a date.

Nannette Zapata: “What guests have told us over the years is how much they enjoy being together. It’s both a family time, and it’s also very romantic time for a lot of people. NightGarden is an extraordinary experience and arguably the best holiday experience in South Florida.”

FOR MORE INFO:

NightGarden

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

10901 Old Cutler Road

Coral Gables, FL 33156

thenightgarden.com/miami

