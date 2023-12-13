Drinks in the sky is totally a SoFlo vibe and a new roof-top bar is offering just that.

This new Miami hotspot is taking its guests to the heights of downtown where a poolside oasis offers more than just a refreshing dip.

Unlike like the frightening movie “Night Swim,” this pool at the Citizen M Hotel is ghost-free.

But it’s more than just a pool, it’s a rooftop bar also called Night Swim.

And there is no shortage of good times.

Brice Jones: “What we focus on is happy hour, innovative programming with DJs and talent and comedy shows and ways to really enjoy this place, whether it be before dinner, after dinner, and into the late hours of the night.”

Sitting in the heart of downtown Miami, the poolside bar offers guests a cool place to chill.

Brice Jones: “We thought long and hard about what made this rooftop special across the street from the Kaseya center. It has all the opportunity in the world to be one of the best rooftop bars in Miami.”

The view isn’t bad either.

Brice Jones: “You have bayside, you have the cruise port, really everything Biscayne Bay have to offer directly across the street.”

But what’s a bar without some tasty drinks?

“From the carajillo espresso martini, is a tequila-based espresso martini, which I think is a little innovative you have the jack knife which is a vodka watermelon-based cocktail we are exemplifying all the amazing things you would want to have on an amazing rooftop in Miami”

Once you pick your cocktail of choice, there are several uniquely crafted pool-side meals waiting for you.

Brice Jones: “Everything is shareable, every single thing our menu is shareable, even the salad is shareable”

Whether you’re chowing down on tuna tartare tacos, a trio of dips, or avocado toast, there is something for your entire crew.

But if you want to know what the house favorite is, just ask the owner.

Brice Jones: “If I’m a guest I’m coming here for the tequenos.”

The best part about this luxury experience is that it won’t break the bank.

Brice Jones: “We wanted to give somebody that comes here a superior product, that is fresh with the best ingredients, made with the most personality but at an affordable price. And I think that’s going to be a cornerstone to anybody that goes to a concert across the street or stays at the hotel.”

Jayne Tart: “The food was unreal, the view is sick and the vibes are amazing. We’re definitely coming back. I’m going to bring all my friends.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Night Swim Rooftop Bar

700 NE 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33132

citizenm.com

