You know what Raul loved other than music? Miami Beach, and live music! And it’s happening, because on Thursday, acclaimed jazz singer Nicole Henry is hitting the high notes! She gave Deco a little taste of what you can expect at her annual winter concert.

Nicole Henry is feeling the music and she’s ready to bring a little jazz and soul to the 305.

Nicole Henry: “It’s very meaningful and inspiring to me. My career started on Miami Beach, my full time singing career and acting.”

The singer is celebrating the spirit of the season with her annual winter concert, which has been going 12 years strong!

Nicole Henry: “It means a lot to me, one that I’m still doing what I love, which is singing. And two, that the community continues to support me. And it really has become like a reunion for me.”

This year’s show is called “Love: The Greatest Gift.” She tells Deco, she chose that name for a reason.

Nicole Henry: “I think love is the greatest gift. It’s free and it’s really a practice. It’s like a muscle. If we could just all love one another, I think all the problems of the world would be solved.”

Nicole Henry: “All the children of the world should be loving each other wholeheartedly.”

It’s all going down at the Miami Beach Bandshell for the first time. And that’s not the only thing that’s new.

Nicole Henry: “I decided to have a nine piece band, so that it could really feel like that festival, outdoor amphitheater feeling.”

Nicole will be playing various songs from across her career. But she’s also mixing it up!

Nicole’s even debuting her new single!

Nicole Henry: “My new original song is called is called ‘Everything Is Fine.’ and in the end, everything is fine. All’s well that ends well. And I have faith in this world, I have faith in the universe that all is going to end well.”

She also has faith that if you come to Thursday’s show, you’ll have a blast.

Nicole Henry: “People can expect fun. That’s what I always love to do. It’s gonna be me, just a little louder.”

Nicole’s “Love: The Greatest Gift” concert is going down on Thursday. And it’s more than a concert, It’s a fundraiser benefitting two South Florida organizations: Safeguarding American Values for Everyone and the Miami Music Project.



FOR MORE INFORMATION

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33141

To buy tickets, click here.

