Bestie status is on the rocks for two best mates in Tubi’s “Big Mood.” Deco sat down with the stars, who compared sex scenes in this new series versus “Bridgerton” sex scenes. Take a peek.

Nicola Coughlan (as Maggie): “Oh, my God, you shagged Jonah.”

Lydia West (as Eddie): “What?”

Nicola Coughlan (as Maggie): “Oh, Eddie.”

Besties can smell each other’s bad decisions and also be there for all the ups…

Sally Philips (as Dr. Burrows): “You’ve been diagnosed with bipolar two, four, six years?”

…and the downs.

In Tubi’s dark comedy, “Big Mood,” Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West are lifelong friends. But their friendship is tested when Maggie, played by Nicola, becomes manic.

Nicola Coughlan (as Maggie): “We have been chatting on Tinder. For how long has it been?”

Man: “An hour.”

Any real-life experience with app dating?

Nicola Coughlan: “I have none. I’ve never done it.”

Lydia West: “Oh, I have.”

Nicola Coughlan: “Have you?”

Lydia West: “And actually, the bar which Eddie runs, it’s called Big Mood, it’s a real-life pub.”

Nicola Coughlan: “No, it’s called Wet Mouth.”

Lydia West: “Sorry.”

[Nicola laughs.]

Lydia West: “My God, I’m so sorry.”

In the show, Maggie throws a disastrous dinner party, but the actress actually enjoys hosting one in real life.

Nicola Coughlan: “I love to cook for people. I love having people at my house. But, yeah, we once had a dinner party where I fell asleep at the table.”

Lydia West: “Did you?”

Nicola Coughlan: “Yeah, oh, yeah. You weren’t there. You were away. Yeah, yeah, I fell asleep on the table.”

Lydia West: “That’s so funny!”

Woman: “C’mon guys.”

Lydia West (as Eddie): “Oh, my God.”

Woman: “I’m his wife.”

Nicola Coughlan (as Maggie): “Can you please tell your kids to stop filming me?”

Nicola shows a little skin in the series, but how does it compare to season three of Netflix’s “Bridgerton?”

Nicola Coughlan: “I was filming ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Big Mood’ at the same time for, like, three weeks, and the sex scenes in ‘Bridgerton’ were scary and intimidating, but like, you know, a big part of the show. But then, by the time I had to do one in ‘Big Mood,’ I was like, ‘This is fine.’ I was far more clothed in ‘Big Mood’ than I am in ‘Bridgerton.'”

Lydia West (as Eddie): “You’re a nightmare.”

Nicola Coughlan (as Maggie): “But you love me.”

Lydia West (as Eddie): “But I love you.”

