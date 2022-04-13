There’s just something about Nic Cage. Don’t just take it from us, people love this guy — almost as much as Alex Miranda loves his coffee, but that’s a story for another day.

Nicolas Cage isn’t unbearable, but he is a massive talent, and his co-star Pedro Pascal has nothing but good things to say about him. Pedro’s telling Deco all about what it was like to work with the man, the myth, the legend himself.

OK, you know the deal. In “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”, Nicolas Cage is playing…

Ike Barinholtz (as Martin): “I think that’s the actor Nick Cage.”

Tiffany Haddish (as Vivian): “Nick Cage?”

Nicolas Cage (as Nick Cage): “Nick Cage.”

But Nic isn’t the only one starring in this super meta, super fun action comedy.

Pedro Pascal (as Javi Gutierrez): “I am Javi.”

Pedro Pascal stars as a billionaire, Nick Cage superfan named Javi.

But he tells Deco it kinda felt like he was also playing himself.

Pedro Pascal: “I’m working with Nicolas Cage, and in a role that probably for me is more like me than the role of Nicolas Cage is like Nicolas Cage, because I am a huge fan.”

Working with one of your idols. No pressure, right?

Pedro Pascal: “I was really, really scared, but then, once they called action and we started doing a scene together, he was such good scene partner, and it helped anchor me so much to the experience, and all of my fears just kind of evaporated, and I realized I’m gonna have a really, really good time acting with this guy.”

Look, Pedro’s a total pro, and while he might be fearless when he’s traveling the galaxy with Grogu in “The Mandalorian” or tussling with Wonder Woman,

he does get starstruck like the rest of us.

Pedro Pascal: “I’ve been nervous and starstruck by so many of the people that I’ve worked with. One of my first big movies was with Matt Damon, and then I got to work with Colin Firth, and then I got to work with Denzel Washington, and it’s kind of ridiculous now that I sort of add it up in my head.”

Pedro and Nic have a total bromance going on in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” but I bet you can’t guess who was the first megastar to make Pedro feel like a friend back in the day. Go on, guess.

Pedro Pascal: “I felt instantly connected to Matt Damon when I worked with him on a movie called ‘The Great Wall.’ He treated me like a brother from the start, and I’ll never forget it.”

OK, back to praising Nic Cage.

Pedro Pascal: “He’s one of my biggest influences. It was really an honor.”

Pedro Pascal (as Javi Gutierrez): “I don’t want to kill”

Nicolas Cage (as Nick Cage): “You’re the last person I want to kill.”

Pedro Pascal (as Javi Gutierrez): “I love you.”

Nicolas Cage (as Nick Cage): “I love you!”

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” opens in South Florida theaters April 22.

