Nick Cannon has as many jobs as he has kids. And he has a lot going on this week on Fox TV. Nick’s got a new episode of “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday, and tonight, he is on the Fox drama “Accused.”

Nick Cannon: “All right, y’all ready to get this thing started? Unleash the first mask!”

“The Masked Singer” contestants are on fire this season. Host Nick Cannon said they are all bringing their “A” game when they hit the stage.

Nick Cannon: “This is probably one of the most competitive — I’ll say that, right? — one of the most competitive seasons. We always have huge stars, we always have amazing costumes, but the competition this time around is very exciting.”

Nick Cannon: “Soul Fly!”

Robin Thicke: “He had all the moves, all the vocals, perfect song choice.”

Soul Fly: “Thank you.”

This is one busy week for Nick. Wednesday night, he’ll be making fun of the judges, but Tuesday night, he’s popping up on the latest episode of the Fox drama “Accused.”

Nick Cannon: “The ‘Accused’ series is all about, you know, someone in a courtroom scenario.”

Tuesday’s story is about a tech geek who has created a facial recognition software, which leads to devastating consequences. So now he’s on trial and in big trouble.

Nick Cannon (as Marcus Paul): “An innocent man was murdered because of what I did. They’re threatening to go public unless we give them $20 million.”

Nick Cannon: “You don’t really know what’s going on, but my character actually is on trial for manslaughter, and then from there, it all unravels how it all happened.”

Nick Cannon (as Marcus Paul): “Who is this?”

Nick had a blast on set and says it was amazing to see how everything came together.

Nick Cannon: “‘Accused’ is quite unique — I mean, just based off of how they shoot it being an anthology series. It’s kind of like a mini-movie all in itself, but it’s still a television show, so it’s really cool.”

New episodes of “Accussed” air each Tuesday at 9 p.m. On Wednesdays, new episodes of “The Masked Singer” air following Deco Drive at 8 p.m., right here on 7.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.