Better get your ID ready. Clint Eastwood’s taking us all to court. “Juror Number 2” is the legendary director’s latest movie. It hits theaters this weekend and it may have you asking those around you ‘When was the last time ‘you’ didn’t tell the truth and what ‘is’ the truth?’

Nicholas Hoult (as Justin Kemp): “Last October, it was raining and I hit something. I checked I didn’t see anything I figured it was a deer that ran off.”

Things are not what they appear to be in Juror #2.

Nicholas Hoult (as Justin Kemp): “I got called for jury duty. The Kendall Carter case.”

Kiefer Sutherland (as Larry Lasker): “What are you telling me?”

Nicholas Hoult (as Justin Kemp): “Maybe I didn’t hit a deer.”

Nicholas Hoult’s character, Justin Kemp, is hiding a deadly secret that could change the trial and his life.

Nicholas Hoult: “He’s someone who sees himself as a good person but can he do the right thing in this scenario, which I think is the big crux of the movie.”

He’s banking on movie-goers relating to the character, no matter how hard that may be.

Nicholas Hoult: “Hopefully he’s a kind of mirror to the audience and they can project themselves onto him in a way of going like “Well what would I do in this scenario?”

Faith Killebrew, the prosecuting attorney in the case is played by Toni Collette.

Faith Killebrew (as Toni Collette): “One year ago on Oct. 25, the defendant, James Sythe, and his then-girlfriend Kendall Carter, they had a fight and he’s gonna pay for what he did.”

For Faith, convicting the defendant is a no-brainer.

Faith Killebrew (as Toni Collette): “We did our job.”

Until doubts creep in.

Faith Killebrew: “This woman has dedicated her life to the truth, you know? And she’s all about justice and she’s so focused and feels she’s so right and then things start to shift.”

Working with Clint Eastwood was a total gas for both actors.

Faith Killebrew: “I still pinch myself. I can’t believe I’ve had this experience in my life. I feel so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him.

Nicholas Hoult: “He creates really special movies and characters so it’s like to get the chance to then be on the set with him, and part of that community he creates such a lovely wonderful atmosphere, was a dream come true.”

