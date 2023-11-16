A good underdog story has a lot of heart … but don’t take it from us. We caught up with the cast of “Next Goal Wins” at the movie’s premiere to see what they had to say about the film.

Oscar Kightley (as Tavita): “Mark my words: things are going to change. I got us a new coach.”

Soccer coach Thomas Rongen has the toughest challenge of his career: turn the American Samoa soccer team, the weakest team in the league, into winners.

Oscar Kightley (as Tavita): “We haven’t had one goal in the history of our country trying to having a soccer team.”

The movie doesn’t just tell the story of the soccer team. It also showcases the Samoan culture — on-screen and at the premiere.

One aspect they really wanted to highlight was the story of Jaiyah Saelua, the first fa’afafine or transgender player, to compete in the World Cup, played by Kaimana.

Kaimana: “She is a legend in the FIFA world, and I just feel really honored, and it feels really great to have been part of this story.”

Get this: it was Kaimana’s first acting gig ever, and the FIFA star couldn’t be prouder.

Jaiyah Saelua: “It’s hard to find an actress who is Samoan, a fa’afafine, a trans woman, is athletic and can act.”

The film is based on a documentary about the squad, but “Next Goal Wins” has a lot more comedy and drama, courtesy of director Taika Waititi.

Taika Waititi: “I allowed myself to be a lot more open and fluid with the creative process.”

One of those ideas was the direction for Michael Fassbender’s character, head coach Thomas Rongen.

Michael Fassbender: “Once we started developing the character on set, actually, it started to sort of take legs and go actually further away than the real Thomas Rongen, to sort of serve the story we were telling.”

Oscar Kightley (as Tavita): “Dear God, thank you for sending Mr. Rongen. We’ve become quite attached to him. It’s like finding a little lost white kid at the mall and telling him which way to go.”

“Next Goal Wins” starts Friday in theaters.

