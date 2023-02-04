Planning your next vacation doesn’t have to be so hard. There are so many options here in South Florida alone. The Loews Hotel just opened up a new location in Coral Gables, and they want to give you the suite-est presidential experience you’re not gonna want to miss … and with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, why not treat yourself and your significant other to a mini-staycation?

The Presidential Suite at the new Loews Hotel in Coral Gables is ready for you!

Nadim Barrage: “The beauty of it is, really, your sunrise overlooking the bay, right? So you’re waking up in the morning, and you’re seeing that sun going up. You have this unobstructed view and even water views on a very good day.”

The views from the balcony should be reason enough to consider staying. I mean, how can you beat that?

The Presidential Suite has got a spacious living room with an open concept dining room and kitchen, a large comfortable master bedroom suite and a lavish bathroom with a mosaic tile that’s perfect for selfies.

Nadim Barrage: “The beauty of the suite is really that every single area of the suite connects with the terrace, allowing you this indoor-outdoor experience at all times and always attracted towards the light.”

Now, you can enjoy all of this by yourself, but two is always better than one … and the Loews is offering a pretty suite deal for Valentine’s Day.

Nadim Barrage: “We have a Suite Romance package that includes a really curated experience inside of this Presidential Suite, from a consultation with our chef, a three-course meal prepared just for you.”

There’s also Dom Pérignon Champagne and an ensuite butler to tend to your needs.

Vanessa James: “This Presidential Suite is absolutely stunning. You get those beautiful 360-degree views of all of downtown or all of the Gables, and then this gorgeous patio really lends itself to just to be a great place to kind of get away from the norm for Valentine’s Day.”

And booking the Presidential Suite for Valentine’s Day also gives you access to other amenities like the rooftop pool and the Americana Kitchen.

Nadim Barrage: “It’s probably one of the most incredible experiences you will get in a hotel. The level of attention, the experience of the suite itself, the views.”

Of course, you don’t have to stay only for Valentine’s Day. If you like what you see, you can book the Presidential Suite for $4,500 a night … but maybe there’s a AAA discount.

FOR MORE INFO:

Loews Coral Gables Hotel

2950 Coconut Grove Drive

Coral Gables, FL 33134

786-772-7600

loewshotels.com/coral-gables

