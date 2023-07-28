You don’t need a lot of letters to come up with something cool. I mean, just look at words like love and glee. And Lynn, of course! There’s a new spot in Aventura that’s following that concept.

JOEY comes to SoFlo all the way from Canada, And while you won’t find poutine on the menu, You are going to get everything else on the menu.

You’ve probably heard of Joey from “Friends.”

Matt LeBlanc (as Joey Tribbiani): “Oh, what I do is, I look a woman up and down, and I say, ‘Hey, how you doing?'”

Or Taylor Swift’s pal, actress Joey King.

But there’s a different kind of Joey setting up shop in SoFlo.

JOEY Aventura is a brand-new, two-story restaurant next to Aventura Mall, and it comes all the way from our neighbors to the north.

Matthew Stowe: “As a Canadian concept starting in Vancouver, it’s just really exciting being able to come to Miami. It’s somewhere we’ve always wanted to be.”

This is the 32nd JOEY restaurant in the world, but the first in the Sunshine State.

Matthew Stowe: “I think South Florida is the perfect fit for JOEY, just with our globally inspired menu. We’ve got something for everyone; we kinda touch all bases of cuisine.”

He’s not kidding! This place has it all, from seafood and steak to pasta and hummus.

Matthew Stowe: “We’ve got some really great food, I think, for the area that compliments the temperature outside and just the culture.”

One of JOEY’s signature menu items is the Torched Salmon Sushi.

Matthew Stowe: “Umami mayo on the top, fresh salmon, really well seasoned seasoned sushi rice. You caramelize that mayo, it’s just – it’s one of my favorite menu items.”

And for those craving more carbs…

Matthew Stowe: “We did our Ravioli Bianco with our black truffle butter sauce, truffle ravioli filling, some fresh prawns on top, garnished with a little bit of crispy onions. When I think of that dish, I think of Miami. It’s luxurious, it’s rich, it has amazing seafood, all kind of tied into one.”

As the kids would say, this place is a vibe.

Matthew Stowe: “It’s fun, it’s upbeat, lots of energy. I mean, you look inside, it’s super busy.”

But don’t just take the chef’s word for it.

Rod: “The food is excellent. The place is upscale. Perfect for date night. I loved it.”

Vinnie Lamela: “The customer service blew me away. The servers were on top of everything. They never skipped a beat, and the food is spectacular.”

FOR MORE INFO:

JOEY Aventura

Sun-Thurs 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Fri- Sat 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Esplanade at Aventura

19505 Biscayne Blvd Suite 1150

Miami, FL 33180

786-763-2300

joeyrestaurants.com/location/joey-aventura

