MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Looking to spice up your go-to restaurant list? Then there’s a brand-new sushi spot you’re going to want to visit.

Bondi Sushi from New York is opening its first location in Miami, and they’re ready to maki your meal plans. Soy, if you have a love for sushi, we got a peek at everything the new location has to offer.

You don’t have to be afraid to try the sushi at Bondi Sushi.

Aiden Carty: “Bondi Sushi is a neighborhood, fast casual, fresh sushi restaurant. We specialize in bringing affordable, high-quality sushi to local neighborhoods.”

The new Miami Beach venue is the sushi spot’s first outside of New York, and the bar concept lets you get a prime view of your food.

Aiden Carty: “Everyone is able to sit around a sushi bar and is able to watch the chef preparing the food, so it provides a real element of theater to your dinner.”

That way you can let the good times roll.

Aiden Carty: “Some of the most popular menu items at Bondi would be the truffle avocado, our spicy tuna, our lobster has become very popular.”

They didn’t forget about adding some crafted cocktails to the menu, either.

Aiden Carty: “We developed seven cocktails. Our most popular ones would be the Sea Foam, White Lily, and the Honeydew.”

Staying in? Then get their sushi experience to go.

Aiden Carty: “Exclusively for Miami, we have our new luxe box offering, which allows people to get an omakase offering at home with edamame, nigiri, crispy rice and sashimi all brought to you at home.”

Abby Elinsky: “It’s my first time, but I love it. The ambiance is really cute, and the jalapeño yellowtail was amazing. It was so spicy — I love spicy — and the crispy rice was also really good.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Bondi Sushi

959 West Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-232-3438

bondisushi

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.