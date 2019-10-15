New York’s Bartaco comes for taco crown with new Aventura location

This time of year northerners flock to South Florida for Deco Drive — and the warmer weather. Now they have even more of a reason to be happy ’cause a New York favorite is now calling Dade County home.

Move over Taco Tuesday. It’s taco day everyday of the week at Bartaco in Aventura.

Tim Kerr, general manager: “Bartaco is a bar where we serve street style unique upscale food, and we also do fresh handcrafted cocktails we serve in a coastal unique environment.”

This spot is an East Coast fave.

Tim Kerr: “Bartaco started in New York. It’s the first one to come to Aventura.”

The tacos are meant for you to try a variety in one sitting. They’re small and each taco costs under $4.

Tim Kerr: “They are street style tacos that are two to three bites, but they are packed with bold and bright flavors.”

Sasha Morales, customer: “I like that you can try lots of different types of tacos. They aren’t huge and stuff falling out of it, so definitely awesome.”

The flavors are unique.

Tim Kerr: “Our tacos aren’t your traditional Mexican tacos. They have more of a South American street style flair to them.”

Choose a lettuce wrap or a freshly made tortilla and fill it with crispy rock shrimp or even miso cod.

Tim Kerr: “Our popular ones are chicken chorizo or carne asada, and our more adventurous ones are pork belly, which is amazing, or slow roasted duck.”

If veggies are more your thing, they’ve got you covered.

Tim Kerr: “We have cauliflower taco with a romesco sauce that’s amazing. We have a Brussels sprouts, so there are options for vegetarians as well.”

They have lots of other stuff on the menu too.

Tim Kerr: “Our rice bowls come with rice and any type of protein you want, and vegetables you want to try off our menu — the same as the tacos.”

And don’t forget about dessert.

Tim Kerr: “Churros we make in-house. That comes, and everyone can grab one.”

The word “bar” is in the name, so you know the drinks are on point.

Tim Kerr: “Our tequila at Bartaco is made for us. We went down to Mexico and sourced it. All our drinks are fresh squeezed for you at the bar.”

Talk about a cool place for tacos!

FOR MORE INFO:



Bartaco

2906 NE 207th Street, Suite 104

Aventura, FL 33180

305-614-8226

bartaco.com

