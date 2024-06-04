The best pizza in the world comes from New York City. Don’t take our word for it though, a Washington D.C. Brand has modeled their product on the Big Apple’s slice of heaven and they’ve hit South Florida for the first time, with all the cheesy truth.

John Travolta walking down the streets of Brooklyn, eating two slices of pizza at once. That’s New York, baby! Wiseguy Pizza, on Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard, is determined to turn out the kind of Zah Johnny would love.

Gregory Hines: “Good, authentic, New York-style pizza. 18-inch pizzas, big slices, where you can come in and have the whole pie or you can have a single slice.”

He’s not kidding. The pies are saucy circles of sensational flavors and the slices are gi-normous. SoFlo’s in for a big treat.

Gregory Hines: “This is the first South Florida store. Many more to come. We’re based out of the Washington D.C. Virginia/Maryland area.”

So what’s the secret to making authentic NYC pizza?

“We get our olive oil from Italy, tomatoes from California, cheese from Wisconsin, fat happy cows make great cheese.”

Wiseguy turns out New York pizza for one reason. They love it. They came here because they knew we would love it, too.

Gregory Hines: “Las Olas was starving for a New York-style pizzeria and in talking to the people, in talking to the public, people in the building, they were asking about it so we thought we’d deliver.”

Deliver? Sure, but you can also come by and pick up your pies of choice and trust us, there are plenty to choose from.

Gregory Hines: “Traditional Margherita pizza, olive oil basil and fresh mozzarella on the tomato sauce it’s excellent.”

The il Capo is one big, bad boy.

Gregory Hines: “You have your sausage, you have your pepperoni, you have your ham.”

Jerry Martins: “It’s excellent pizza. Great service, I love coming here, the crew is awesome.”

No matter what you’re hungry for, Wiseguy pizza promises to please you the New York way.

Gregory Hines: “Because it’s damn good pizza.”

