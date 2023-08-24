Big news for Fort Lauderdale foodies: brunch isn’t just for weekends anymore. A New York import has settled in to the SoFlo culinary scene. They’re putting their own twists on all your favorites and putting plenty of surprises on your plate.

We’ve got a hunch that brunch is never gonna be the same, now that Hatch is in town.

Jessica Delgado: “So what’s unique about us is, instead of being a small section on the menu that’s only once in a while, it’s all we do. It’s what we love to do, so this is a place you come when you want brunch.”

The place made a name for itself up in Long Island, then decided to spread its wings and fly south.

Jessica Delgado: “We are from Huntington, New York. It’s the original location, and this is the first one in South Florida.”

The reason for the move is simple: they know you’re gonna dig what they do.

Jessica Delgado: “This is an area that I think is in need right now of a brunch spot. You know, the locals love that.”

Even folks who call South Florida their second home will have a soft spot in their stomachs for what’s being served up here.

Jessica Delgado: “So people who have moved here from New York and snowbirds coming out here to visit can get a nice taste of home when they come here to Florida.”

Whether it’s eggs or pancakes, the griddle’s in the middle of all the action in the kitchen.

Jordan Dorfman: “I had some of the pancakes. One of them had Pop Rocks in them, which I’ve never seen before.”

Cndied flapjacks are part of the flight of pancakes at Hatch. You get to choose any three varieties — the mimosa, the cinnamon and the pineapple upside-down, for example — to complete the trifecta.

And, if you’re hungry for a taste of the West, chow down on the Santa Fe sandwich.

Jessica Delgado: “It’s a brioche bun with a sausage patty, two eggs, Jack cheese, arugula, roasted tomatoes, red onions, cotija cheese and chipotle mayo.”

The Charleston Benedict turns a traditional brunch dish on its head.

Jessica Delgado: “Southern fried chicken breast on a scallion cheddar waffle with sauteed spinach, hickory smoked bacon, poached cage free eggs and smoked cheddar hollandaise.”

You can wash all this down with any of the craft cocktails they have to offer. Ice cold beer on tap is also a cool option.

If you’re tired of the same old, same old when it comes to brunch, just catch up with Hatch.

Gabe Fenster: “It’s a great restaurant. It’s in the area where I live. I’ve been here twice in the past week.”

Hatch’s grand opening goes down next Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Hatch

715 North Federal Highway

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

754-200-8747

hatchbrunch.com

