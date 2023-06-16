Good food and a good time go hand in hand at Miami’s new Vietnamese restaurant, Tâm Tâm. Not to mention a lot of karaoke, but not on stage. Oh, no — it’s in the bathroom!

You’ll have a boom-booming good time at Tâm Tâm.

Tam Pham: “Tâm Tâm is a Vietnamese restaurant located in downtown Miami. We serve Vietnamese drinking food, which means food that facilitates drinking and gets you going.”

The place is named after the owner, Tam.

Tam Pham: “Tâm means ‘heart,’ and Tâm Tâm means ‘two hearts.’ It represents Harry and I, the two people that came together to open the restaurant. “

Aww, so cute!

Anyways, the food is meant for sharing, but we’d understand if you would want it all for yourself.

Tam Pham: “Vietnamese crudo, you’re going to try the Jungle Steak tartare. The Betel Leaf-Wrapped Lamb Situation, it’s a lettuce wrap dish that comes with lettuce and pickles and a lot of herbs and a really yummy bean curd sauce.”

Since the place is a wine bar, vino is usually the fave among customers.

Tam Pham: “Besides our very extensive wine list, we also have frozen cocktails, one of them being a Vietnamese iced coffee.”

Cheers! Or as they say in Vietnam…

Customers at the restaurant cheer saying: “Mo hai ba yo!”

Tam Pham: “Every time you toast, you say, ‘Mo hai ba yo.’ That means, ‘One, two, three, go.'”

You can’t forget about singing your heart out in the bathroom.

Giuseppe Mastrolonardo (singing karaoke in the bathroom): “Hit me, baby, one more time!”

Tam Pham: “The karaoke bathroom started out as a joke. We just wanted to pay homage to Vietnamese love for karaoke, so we thought, ‘What’s a less expecting way than putting it in the bathroom where nobody expects?'”

Just walk right in and get ready to sing your little heart out after, you know, you go!

Customers (singing karaoke in the bathroom): “Weren’t you the one who tried to break me with goodbye? Do you think I’d crumble? You think I’d lay down and die?”

Tam Pham: “We’re all about the vibe here. You’re gonna come in, drink a lot, have really good food, and have a good time with your friends.”

Giuseppe Mastrolonardo: “The karaoke bathroom is honestly one of the best things here! It’s so fun! Like, when you go to the bathroom, you don’t expect karaoke. It’s such a fun atmosphere, so I love this place!”

FOR MORE INFO:

Tâm Tâm

99 NW 1st St.

Miami, FL 33128

tam-tam-mia.com



