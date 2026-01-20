Wynwood is known for turning blank walls into art. Now, it’s turning dinner plans into all nighters. A brand new spot is blending food, music and Miami energy! It draws a crowd before the sun even sets so you know Deco had to check it out.

A brand new day-to-night destination has opened its doors in the Magic City.

Welcome to Nouveau Miami: Wynwood’s latest luxury dining and nightlife experience.

The new hotspot is led by hospitality entrepreneur Ebony Austin, who said it’s more than just a restaurant — it’s a space designed to feel like home.

Ebony Austin: “I always tell people to reimagine ‘Cheers,’ right. We grew up watching ‘Cheers.’ Nouveau is ‘Cheers,’ reimagined.”

Here, everyone not only knows your name, they welcome you in!

Ebony Austin: “We are literally catering to different communities to make sure that everybody gets the exact same experience.”

The opening also comes with some major star power!

Yandy Smith: “OK, so first of all, Miami is it. Miami sets the trends. Miami is fly, it’s fashion. And being here in the Art District of Miami, there is nothing greater than that.”

Media mogul and “Love and Hip Hop” star Yandy Smith is a partner on the project.

Yandy Smith: “Normally when I’m here in Miami, I’m usually working with music artists or shooting something, so to be here opening up a restaurant kind of feels surreal.”

The menu features Latin and Caribbean inspired flavors, but the real focus here is the vibe.

Ebony Austin: “So Miami, we wanted to bring some heat to Miami. This is the first location ever that we are bringing the nightlife and then we still have the restaurant vibe. So what we are really doing is pairing the two together.”

The new spot is the fourth location for Nouveau and customers are already excited for its future.

Guest: “Well first of all, this is in Miami. The other locations are in Dallas and, of course, Atlanta, and they are absolutely fabulous. I’m waiting to see what the difference is going to be ’cause, right now, everything is just on point.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Nouveau Miami

108 NW 25th St

Miami, FL 33127

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.