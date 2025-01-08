Fox’s “Special Forces” is back – to make celebrities cry – for your entertainment. No luxuries, no drama, no Starbucks-fetching assistants. Just raw, military-style training led by former Special Forces soldiers. It’s the real deal and similar to what Lynn and I endure everyday to be Deco Drive anchors. The crazy thing is – one of the Special Forces stars was surprised to be on Deco! Go figure!

Atten-hut! A new season of Fox’s “Special Forces: World Toughest Test” is underway and the competition is stiff!

16 celebs will push their bodies to the limit, in brutal conditions designed to break them down and show their true character.

Bachelorette star Trista Sutter is no stranger to making tough decisions—so when Deco found out she joined the cast. We had to ask. Why?

Trista Sutter: “I feel like my why was i just wanted to prove that I can still do hard things at 51.”

Are you sure it’s not because you also wanted to be featured on South Florida’s number nightly entertainment show?

Trista Sutter: “Oh my God, we are on Deco Drive? I’m so excited-sorry, I have to railroad this interview for just a second. I lived in Miami for seven years and I used to watch Deco Drive all the time.”

Full circle moment!! Actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards is also on the new season and she says she has a great spin for season 4!

Denise Richards: “I would actually love a season where all the housewives are doing special forces. I think that would be funny.”

What’s not funny? The cast facing their deepest fears for millions of viewers to see but the ladies say everyone was a good sport.

Denise Richards: “We actually were so supportive of each other, trying to encourage each other. All of us had different fears of different things with the task.”

Trista says her background in reality TV prepped her for this militant life…Well, sort of.

Trista Sutter: “The Bachelorette at least prepared me for knowing that— I know it’s all recorded and parts of it are going to air and I probably won’t like some of it but, nature of the beast”

Denise, on the other hand, says all of her movie training was no match for this show.

Denise Richards: “Even jumping onto the helicopter, there is nothing there. I just have to run, go and jump and grab on and that would never quite happen in a movie like that. Like out the gate.”

The new season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. only on Channel 7.

