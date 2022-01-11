It’s been a quarter century since the first “Scream” movie scared us half to death, and now the veteran cast — what’s left of them, at least — is back to help a new group of unlucky teens. Deco’s Alex Miranda’s, who promised us Courteney Cox won’t be rocking those terrifying bangs from “Scream 3,” has the story.

We’re at “Scream” number five, and the reviews are good. The OG cast is passing the torch to a whole new crew, and Woodsboro’s secrets getting dug up.

I’ll be right baaacckkk!

What’s your favorite scary movie? Sorry, I had to. Here’s the real guy.

Ghostface: “Would you like to play a game, Tara?”

Get ready to scream, for a fifth time, when a new Ghostface killer slices and dices the town of Woodsboro, 25 years after the original psychopaths.

David Arquette (as Dewey Riley): “Three attacks so far. Do you have a gun?”

Neve Campbell (as Sidney Prescott): “I’m Sidney Prescott, of course I have a gun.”

This time, he or she — or even they — are terrorizing a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

Neve Campbell (as Sidney Prescott): “This is your life now, which means that whoever this is is going to keep coming for you.”

Neve Campbell: “I got a little teary, to be honest, when I went on set.”

Neve Campbell plays a Sidney who has moved on, but, you know, somebody wants to kill her again, so here we are.

Neve Campbell: “The script was brilliant. It was quick and sharp and funny and scary and all of that good stuff.”

Samantha, played by Melissa Barrera, is the new main target, and like Sidney before her, strong as hell.

Melissa Barrera: “She’s an older sister. I’m an older sister, so I can immediately connect to that love and that wanting to protect.”

But Sam has help from veteran Dewey, played by the adorable David Arquette.

David Arquette: “It’s really easy for me to sort of slip back into Dewey.”

He’s pulled back in, again, because the man’s got a heart of gold, if not a death wish.

David Arquette: “I’m excited to scare them. I’m excited to for them to laugh, and I’m excited for them to see this new group of actors.”

Including Jack Quaid.

Jack Quaid: “Richie is the very supportive boyfriend of Sam.”

We’ll see about that.

Jack Quaid: “Richie is just the kind of guy that you’ll want to bring to a party, because you know he’ll make at least one friend.”

And probably kill them! Just kidding, we don’t know. But you know who does?

Courteney Cox: “She works on a morning show. She’s become more successful.”

Courteney Cox, otherwise known as cutthroat TV news reporter Gale Weathers.

Courteney Cox: “It was so similar in tone to the first one, I got really excited. It’s really scary.”

Jump out of your theater seats this Friday!

Ghostface: “It’s an honor.”

This fifth “Scream” is the first one not directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. Instead, it’s from the guys behind 2019’s “Ready or Not.”

