Miami has no shortage of Latin restaurants, but if you wanna broaden your taste buds, we know just the place.

The New Schnitzel House is ready to take your flavor palate all the way to Germany … along with a few comfort food bites you won’t want to miss out on.

Out with the old, and in with the New Schnitzel House.

Adam Gersten: “The New Schnitzel House is a new German restaurant on 79th Street. We sell classic German food.”

The eatery used to be the Royal Bavarian Schnitzel Haus, aka the “Old Schnitzel Haus.”

Adam Gersten: “We wanted to honor the Old Schnitzel Haus, but we didn’t want to do the exact same thing, so we decided to call it the New Schnitzel House, to let people know it definitely wasn’t the Old Schnitzel Haus — something new but similar.”

They’ve got classic German bites like…

Adam Gertsen: “Schnitzel is pounded, breaded meat, fried. The smoked kielbasa, it’s beef and pork, bratwurst, a pork bratwurst, it’s a light sausage that’s kind of herbaceous, and our frankfurter, which is like a footlong.”

They also have comfort food like fries, pretzels, and spaetzle, which is German mac-and-cheese.

The place didn’t forget about beer and cocktails, either.

Adam Gersten: “Some cocktails that go great with the food, are the Schnitzel Haus punch, or the kosmiche, which I recommend getting with mezcal.”

Top off your meal with a sweet treat, like their cheesecake.

Adam Gersten: “Aside from the food and the drinks, enjoy the patio, have a nightcap with your friends at the outside bar, watch a game on the TV. We have live music, DJs; there’s plenty to do before and after you have your meal.”

Nick Britton: “It’s a great spot to come have drinks, have a really nice dinner. I love the patio bar, too, great music, all around five stars.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The New Schnitzel House

1085 NE 79th St.

Miami, FL 33138

305-675-4287

thenewschnitzelhouse

