What’s gold is new again at a new spot on Lincoln Road. The stunning design of Oro is bringing a fresh dining scene to the 305 with its golden touch and appetizing global cuisine. Check out what makes this place really shine.

Who doesn’t like gold? And like “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” Miami Beach is embracing this glistening metal.

Oro, which means gold in Spanish, is the newest restaurant on Lincoln Road.

Its owner tells Deco it started out as a vision.

Philippe Kalifa, owner: “It’s not even my favorite metal, if I have to say. It’s, just, I don’t know. It felt right when I envisioned it, the femininity of this concept, and I just started to picture everything in gold.”

The divine fine dining vibe is captured throughout — starting with a ride through the golden arches to even the ceiling.

Philippe Kalifa: “Our walls are made out of like 24-karat gold. It took six months to make, because it’s a material that reacts to everything — humidity or a little bit of salt.”

Great for date night or a fun outing, this indoor-outdoor Midas Touch spot is eye-opening.

Philippe Kalifa: “We really want to wow you, so it’s singers, it’s ballet dancers, violinist, saxophonist. We have an amazing woman that’s dressed in huge gold flowers.”

But the culinary creations are the real stars.

Chef Victor Munoz: “It’s our take on different backgrounds, and cultures, and diversities, fusing them together using the local biodiversity to curate the food and beverage program.”

Meaning that their menu is internationally inspired, but they use local ingredients.

Chef Victor Munoz: “We have the beautiful bananas and caviar that started here in Miami. We have a halibut that fuses Asian and Indian cultures. We also have a Uni Mazemen that infuses Italian, French and Japanese techniques. We also have a Lobster Shawarma.”

And they don’t throw anything away, even when it comes to their drinks.

Chef Victor Munoz: “We can’t use the trim of the foie gras, so we give them to the bar to fold a Macallan 12 into that cocktail and pair that with phenomenal flavors of butterscotch toffee, apricot and some caviar.”

Iliana Torres: “The food was delicious. The halibut that we had was so fresh, it’s amazing, and the cocktails, don’t even get me started. I mean, my friend had caviar with her drink. We really had a good time and excited to come back.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Oro Miami

818 Lincoln Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

oro-miami.com





