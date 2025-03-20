Timber! When you hear that, a tree’s about to fall, but in Fort lauderdale, TIMBR means something totally different. You’re about to fall for a new go-to restaurant that’s totally tree-mendous.

You better do whatever it takes to get to TIMBR. This Las Olas hotspot has raised the bar for dining and drinking.

Michael Tronn: “The idea was to create something enchanting and magical for all of the guests, so that this would become your home away from home, a clubhouse that people would really enjoy.”

This is some clubhouse. There are three distinct rooms where you can eat, drink and be merry.

Michael Tronn: “We have the front dining room that you walk into, which we refer to as ‘The Park,’ because it has nine real trees in it, and firefly lights, which really gives it a twilight picnic effect.”

Perhaps you would prefer to settle into “The Atrium”? Many a wonderful time has bloomed in there.

Michael Tronn: “And when you enter it, it’s just this enormous cavern covered in pink flowers, and it’s this explosion of color, topped by a 20-foot skylight.”

When it’s time to digest your meal and relax, there’s no better place than the bar in “The Lounge.”

Michael Tronn: “It’s the most complex of the three rooms, truthfully. First, you have ‘The Park’ dining room, then you have ‘The Atrium,’ which is a little bit more romantic, I would say, then up here you have ‘The Lounge,’ which is the seduction.”

Who wouldn’t be seduced by unique sand art, a wall of Tibetan poetry and some of the coolest craft cocktails made on the boulevard?

Of course, the kitchen’s a pretty important room as well. They turn out vineyard cuisine.

Michael Tronn: “What vineyard cuisine essentially is, is elevated home cooking prepared beautifully.”

He’s not exaggerating. The Beef Wellington looks amazing, the bone-in pork chop and the seared covina are no slouches, and the desserts, well, they are to die for.

All the dishes are a big part of the magic of TIMBR.

Michael Tronn: “And what we like to say is, it looks as if fairies in the forest made it.”

It’s hard to be all things to all people, but itt looks like TIMBR is on the way to being just that.

Michael Tronn: “TIMBR is designed to be a symphony for the senses.”

Chelsea Lauren, diner: “I love it. I feel like it’s something Fort Lauderdale definitely needed. It has three really cool, different vibes to it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

TIMBR

15 West Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

timbr-restaurant.com

