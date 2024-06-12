“New Kids on the Block” are still kids after 30-plus years. Well, at least that’s the name of their new album “Still Kids” and if they are, we are too. iHeartRadio threw them a release party and Deco got the behind the scenes deets.

“New Kids on the Block” are brushing up on their moves because the kids are back baby!

Danny Wood: “Hey Jon.”

Jonathan Knight: “Hey.”

Danny Wood: “There’s Jon.”

Jordan Knight: “He’s getting ready.”

Jonathan Knight: “I gotta go brush my teeth.”

Jordan Knight: “Has to make sure his breath is fresh and clean for this performance.”

Danny Wood: “Are you guys clean? Are you clean?”

Jordan Knight: “A little bit. Kind of. I mean clean enough.”

Danny Wood: “Did you shower today?”

Donnie Wahlberg: “No. I took a bath about three weeks ago.”

Donnie Wahlberg: “I eat good so I don’t project stinky sweat. I freshen up.”

Jonathan Knight: “You just said you don’t produce stinky sweat? Yeah, he smells fresh.”

Donnie Wahlberg: “I just went in the bathroom behind you and your…”

Clean or not, these boys will be hitting the road for their “2024 Magic Summer Tour” and in case you can’t recognize them as men, this is…

Donnie Wahlberg. Jordan Knight. Joey McIntyre. Danny Wood and Jonathan Knight.

Group: “One, two three, let’s get it.”

Hangin’ tough before singing in front of thousands is a normal thing.

Donnie Wahlberg: “We always feel OK. But then when the blockheads starts screaming, we feel really good. So, ask me now, I feel OK. Ask me in about two minutes, you’ll see the smile on my face.”

Their new album, “Still Kids” just dropped, and making new music is a step-by-step process.

Jordan Knight: “I’m excited for everybody to hear the new music. I’m excited to be on stage. This is the beginning of a new chapter for new kids on the block. It’s all due to the support of all the fans out there.”

For Danny, a Boston boy living in Miami, it’s go go go.

Danny Wood: “Just wrapped up iHeart, it’s fantastic. So much fun. Now, it’s on to the American Idol tomorrow and then back to tour prep for the Magic Summer Tour and I’m out.”

Donnie Wahlberg: “You know I was really tired. I told you before I was just ok, blockheads scream. You see the adrenaline. You can see the adrenals. You could see it, It’s just the best.”

The tour kicks off June 14th in Ohio and comes to West Palm Beach July 20.

