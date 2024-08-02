New Kids on the Block are bringing ’90s nostalgia to old and new fans across the country. The pop icons checked in with Deco while on their Magic Summer Tour, and they had a lot to say … like how they feel about revisiting their hits, performing songs off their new album and the appreciation they have for their fans.

New Kids on the Block (singing): “Step by step.”

New Kids on the Block are having a magic summer. It’s also the name of their tour.

New Kids on the Block (singing): “I feel it, the power, every time I’m around ya.”

And they’re having a blast performing their hits and reconnecting with fans.

Donnie Wahlberg: “We can’t do it without them. If they’re not here, there’s no New Kids, and so, to be sharing this with them and to be reliving memories and nostalgia, but also bringing so many new elements to the table with our new album.”

New Kids on the Block (singing): “What a feeling.”

Danny Wood: “It’s just a great album that kind of connects really well with the Magic Summer Tour. Like, they kind of go hand-in-hand. I mean, we have a song called ‘Magic’ and ‘Summer Love’ and, you know, those opened the show, so I think it all connects really well, and I think the fans relate to it.”

New Kids on the Block (singing): “Hangin’ tough!”

The pop icons say hitting the stage every night is hard work but worth it.

Joey McIntyre: “It’s a lot to be out on the road, you know, whether you’re on the crew, building the stage, driving a bus, driving a truck or the five of us. You know, it’s really a grind, but once we hit the stage, it’s a beautiful thing. We really are showing up for each other, and it’s exhilarating, and nothing worthwhile is easy.”

The concerts have them reminiscing about their early days on the road.

Jordan Knight: “We were all on the same bus, just grinding through, and just doing it together and having jokes and laughs along the way.”

Jonathan Knight: “I remember the first time we got on a tour bus to leave for tour, and we were in front of our producer’s house, and our families were all there, and we got on that bus and just started that journey. It was pretty epic.”

