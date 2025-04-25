From pop heartthrobs to Vegas headliners, Jordan Knight and the New Kids on the Block, are still bringing “the right stuff,” as they celebrate their official holiday, which is Thursday. To keep their legacy alive, the band is preparing for their first Las Vegas residency.

So, fun fact: Boston gave New Kids on the Block their own day 36 years ago. Most people get a birthday, but they got a citywide celebration. No big deal.

Jordan Knight said the band’s continued to honor their achievements with pride.

Jordan Knight: “It kind of reminds me of, just the support that we got from our city, that gave us the day, and we’re still going strong. So, it’s kind of like, it’s just a testament to, I think, our will to keep going and to keep making good music and touring and doing what we love and a testament to our fans’ loyalty.”

Now, they’re kicking the party up about 10 notches, with their first-ever Las Vegas residency, “The Right Stuff,” starting June 20 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Jordan Knight: “We always want to play the hits, give the people what they want. It is Vegas, and we do have a stage that we’re able to put a lot of, you know, bells and whistles on. We can do extra cool things with the stage and with the lighting and with the video, and we don’t have to move it around the country.”

And while the classics are staying, fans are expecting a little remix glow-up.

Jordan Knight: “Our whole thing is to just try to elevate each song and make it a little different, without taking away the nostalgic feeling that everybody gets when they hear the songs.”

The festivities don’t end there. 2025 marks the 35th anniversary of their hit album, “Step by Step.”

Jordan Knight: “I remember we were like, as hot as we were, just on top of the world, we were keeping it going. I really felt good about those songs, you know, especially ‘Step by Step.’ It was just such a upbeat, cool song.”

