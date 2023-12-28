Miami’s Superblue Museum is known for its unique, interactive experiences, and let’s face it: the latest addition is no exception.

Their new installations are really blowing up, and for good reason. It shows off 305 natives in a gigantic way.

Miami’s Superblue has a new exhibit and it’s giving what the young’uns say “sus” feels.

Shantelle Rodriguez, Superblue director: “Many people don’t know what to expect. You enter a dark room, and very quickly the machine comes to life.”

It’s alive!

Shantelle Rodriguez: “Superblue is a 50,000-square-foot experiential art center, so not your typical art gallery. This is a separate experience, it’s $20. We have two new installations by JR. The first is his ‘Chronicles of Miami’ series.”

Your phone is a must for this 130-foot outdoor exhibit.

Shantelle Rodriguez: “He brought a mobile studio down and went to 10 different neighborhoods and shot over 1,000 participants, all individually, and then spent a year compiling it all into one mural.”

Use your camera over each person, then click on the link to hear their own story.

Shantelle Rodriguez: “JR really asked people to come in and express themselves, where people brought their own props. There’s certain moments where people aren’t quite sure, and he will create a scene for them. So you have people tanning at the beach, you have people shopping, you have people enjoying a nightclub experience. His true medium is community and people.”

For the first time ever, you can step into the mural through a secret door for “The Machine Behind the Art Printing Press” exhibit, and it starts with a mug shot.

Shantelle Rodriguez: “We have three booths right now. Guests would go into one individually, or with your family or partner, and capture your image.”

Smile or not — get ready to be magnified.

Shantelle Rodriguez: “You step into a dark room where you’re watching everything come to life, and eventually, your portrait slips out of the rollers and falls to the ground.”

Kyle Camp: “I thought it was amazing in there. How the picture dropped from the ceiling kinda scared me for a second.”

Madelina James: “It turned out nicely, too. I didn’t expect that it would turn out that nicely on a piece of paper.”

Kyle Camp: “We’re going to have to make a wall.”

Madelina James: “Definitely.”

You can visit both experiences until the end of 2024.

FOR MORE INFO:

Superblue Miami

1101 NW 23rd St.

Miami, FL 33127

superblue.com/miami

