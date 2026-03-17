If you think staying in Miami means just another high-rise, think again! Yeah, we’re trading the ocean breeze for some calle ocho flavor. There’s a new spot in Little Havana that’s so boutique, you might actually forget where you put your room key. It’s called The Rover, and it’s for travelers who want to do more than just sleep; they want to rove around the neighborhood.

Little Havana is the soul of the 305. But if you wanted a luxury pillow to rest your head on, you were out of luck. Enter The Rover. It’s the only boutique hotel just off Calle Ocho.

Christian Kawas: “Well, we’re a small property. We’re at only 10 rooms. Our location is what makes us special.”

The designers went for “Havana Nights” meets “Miami Modern.”

Christian Kawas: “The property was an older Miami multifamily. Their inspiration was a modern interpretation of Cuban design.”

The “Miami Suite” is where the party starts, with a king bed, a chic living room, and a private balcony with a cozy living area and an outdoor patio. There are plenty of places to lounge – Miami-style.

Ready to see the sights? No Uber required. The rover’s biggest amenity is right out the front door.

Christian Kawas: “We are stone’s throw away from the coolest spots: Domino Park, Tower Theater, Ball and Chain.”

And if you want to rove a little farther — grab a complimentary bike.

Christian Kawas: “We have four bikes that they can use to explore the area.”

Christian Kawas: “The name of the hotel is the rover, and it’s part of it because it’s for those that have the mindset of a rover, that want to explore.”

Authentic, luxury, and steps away from a mojito? Sign me up.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Rover Miami

1645 SW 9th St, Miami, FL 33135

Website



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