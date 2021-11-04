For 38 years, Santa’s Enchanted Forest has turned Miami into a winter wonderland. Now, the landmark attraction is making a change.

It’s a holiday in Hialeah!

Santa has a gift for all of us this year.

Maritza Guiterrez, Santa’s Enchanted Forest: “Oh, the excitement of something fresh and new!”

Santa’s Enchanted Forest is making a new stop.

Maritza Guiterrez: “Merry Christmas, happy holidays to everyone. We’re at Hialeah Park.”

Tropical Park has hosted the beloved amusement park since 1983, with that earworm of a jingle.

But 2021 is bringing the festive fun to Hialeah, opening Thursday.

Maritza Guiterrez: “It is bigger and better.”

There’s plenty of acreage here for Christmas spirit and that famous, giant Christmas tree.

Maritza Guiterrez: “There’s over 5 million lights altogether.”

But, let’s be honest, we all loved that old tunnel of lights, right off the Palmetto Expressway.

Maritza Guiterrez: “It’s a lot of years, a lot of memories, a lot of happiness.”

But the majestic pine trees here are lit up from top to bottom, too.

Maritza Guiterrez: “It’s been a 38-year tradition with a lot of animated displays for all kids and families to enjoy, and then the park continues to wander into new, exciting adventures.”

Same as before, one ticket gets you all the fun. It’s just over $28 for kids 8 and under, as well as seniors 65-plus. Everybody else, $37.

Maritza Guiterrez: “It’s over 100 rides, games, shows and live attractions. Five roller coasters and the biggest traveling Ferris wheel.”

And save some room for the over 60 food vendors.

Maritza Guiterrez: “The traditional pizza, roasted corn.”

Santa’s is open every day from 5 p.m. to midnight, through Jan. 2. Parking, which is on the east side of the property, is free.

Maritza Guiterrez: “Everybody’s invited to enjoy the new Santa’s Enchanted at Hialeah Park. We hope the community embraces us like they do every year.”

You can buy a fast lane pass, which is about $25. That’s per person, and in addition to your ticket. They also offer season passes.

