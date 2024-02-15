The Mona Lisa. The Last Supper. Just those two works alone would secure Leonardo da Vinci’s place in history as an artist.

But he was so much more than a painter. A new exhibition in SoFlo reveals what an amazing inventor he also was.

Yeah, that’s right, da Vinci! You won’t need a special code to check out the great man’s talents in “Da Vinci: Machines and Robotics,” an exhibition making its U.S. debut in Miami’s Security Building.

Geoffrey Bash: “This exhibition are on loan from the da Vinci museum of Florence, Italy.”

There are copies of the Italian genius’ many inventions scattered around the world. The ones in this exhibit are considered the most authentic because of who constructed them.

Geoffrey Bash: “It’s the only da Vinci exhibition that is actually built by artisans of Florence.”

Da Vinci was obviously a workaholic. He created hundreds of inventions. The cream of the crop is here.

Geoffrey Bash: “You’re going to see and experience and interact with more than 60 of them here in our exhibition.”

You can really get a hands-on feel for Leo’s creations.

Geoffrey Bash: “Each exhibit has a label. Wherever the label is a green heading, ee encourage you to put your hands on it with care, operate the invention.”

That means you can use the flywheel thing for continuous rotary motion; the Archimedes screw, a hydraulic machine that lifts water; or a drum that, well, does what a drum does.

The guy was so far ahead of his time, it’s kind of frightening. He invented the first car, the first helicopter and the first robot. My God, he’s exhausting.

Here’s a big reason why this exhibit is so important.

Geoffrey Bash: “Leonardo built, actually, only very few of his inventions, and none of those have survived today.”

From his artwork to his inventions, “Da Vinci: Machines and Robotics” shows the vision of a most creative man.

Geoffrey Bash: “His artwork, however, is survived, and this is why we know da Vinci more for his art, generally speaking, than all of the inventions and genius things that he designed.”

“Da Vinci: Machines and Robotics” is happening right now.

FOR MORE INFO:

Da Vinci: Machines and Robotics

Feb. 3 to March 24, 2024

Security Building

117 NE 1st Ave.

Miami. FL, 33132

Dates:

davinciexhibitionusa.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.