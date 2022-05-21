The Crawleys are heading to France! “Downton Abbey: A New Era” has the cast on the move. Here’s a guy with some European flair, Alex Miranda, to tell us all about it.
“Downton Abbey: A New Era” is the second movie spinoff, and if these British aristocrats didn’t have it good enough, a villa in the south of France fell into their laps … and so did a fun flick for fancy fans!
There’s some piping hot tea…
Maggie Smith (as Violet Grantham): “Do sit down.”
At Downton Abbey.
Maggie Smith (as Violet Grantham): “Before you were born, I met a man.”
“Downton Abbey: A New Era” is the second movie spinoff.
Jim Carter (as Mr. Carson): “Oh, my goodness.”
Harry Hadden-Paton (as Bertie Hexham): “Who is she?”
Jim Carter (as Mr. Carson): “The Lady Grantham I first went to work for.”
And Violet Grantham doesn’t just get a Facebook message from her mystery ex.
Maggie Smith (as Violet Grantham): “I’ve come into possession of a villa in the south of France.”
Enjoying keys to the villa, former chauffeur for the Crawleys, Tom Branson, played by Allen Leech.
Allen Leech: “Morals are so important to him, and the idea of an equal social order.”
A predicament for the passionate socialist.
Allen Leech: “He has a lot of stuff to deal with in relation to that.”
No dilemma for the cast, though.
Laura Carmichael: “It was so good. It was like the best holiday you could dream of.”
Allen Leech: “The best work holiday.”
Laura Carmichael: “Yeah, exactly, we were working.”
Allen Leech: “With the ocean right there, a glass of rosé, it’s hard to say no.”
Laura Carmichael: “Fantastic.”
Laura Carmichael plays journalist Lady Edith, who’s just given birth to baby Peter.
Laura Carmichael: “But she’s keen to get back to work, and Bertie is really encouraging of that, so I feel so pleased that Edith has found her perfect match.”
Laura also found love at Downton, with her co-star Michael C. Fox. The couple welcomed a son last year.
Laura Carmichael: “I’m thrilled. I’m loving it, but yeah, sometimes tired, but he’s with joy.”
Hugh Dancy is new to Downton.
Alex Miranda: “If you could summarize your experience at Downton in one word, what would that be?”
Hugh Dancy: “It was exhilarating. It was exhilarating.”
Kevin Doyle: “That’s a good word.”
Hugh plays the director of a silent film being shot at the castle.
Hugh Dancy: “I think anybody who’s ever been on a film set kind of wants to shout ‘action’ and ‘cut’ just once, you know?”
He catches the eye of married Lady Mary.
Michelle Dockery: “She hints — doesn’t she? — to Edith that there’s a little trouble at home.”
Played by Michelle Dockery.
Michelle Dockery: “They definitely have this connection and chemistry, which I think is a lovely part of the story.”
Kevin Doyle’s Mr. Molesley really comes alive.
Kevin Doyle: “He’s become more confident.”
But when I asked if Kevin’s discovered something new about himself recently, he gave me the most British answer ever.
Kevin Doyle: “Well, if I did, I certainly wouldn’t tell you.”
“Downton Abbey: A New Era” is playing in theaters now.
Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.