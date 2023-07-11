They say opposites attract so we’re going from all things pink, to dark and dramatic!

There’s a new crime mini-series dropping on Max this week and in the show, nothing is as it seems.

Franklin Ojeda Smith (as Woulghby): “The things happening to your family are happening for a reason.

Claire Daines (as Sam): “Hello?”

Timothy Olyphant (as Derek): “Who is this?”

Ominous voiceover: “We have your son.”

There’s trouble brewing in the Max mini-series, Full Circle.

Gerald Jones (as Louis): “What do you think happens next?

Adia. G (as Natalia): “They’re gonna kill that boy, but we’re gonna save him.”

The new crime thriller with an all-star cast deals with an investigation into a kidnapping that ends up connecting several characters and storylines sounds like a great way to get your detective on!

CCH Pounder (as Savitri Mahabir): “You do exactly what I’ve instructed you to do, and the balance will be restored.”

Working with director Steven Soderbergh wasn’t just a big deal for CCH Pounder and Timothy Olyphant, it was an eye-opening experience!

CCH Pounder: “If he’s got the thing if he sees it, he films it and he’s got it, he doesn’t need to do like, ‘It was so good, let’s just do it again for the heck of it!’ He has an economy of time that’s really quite remarkable in an industry that, you know, you see a lot of waste.”

Timothy Olyphant: “Acting usually has so much sitting around and sets are usually, takes hours and hours to shoot a scene to show up and shoot big scenes, dramatic scenes with people in tears and, and it’s over in minutes. It feels like some kind of athletic event.”

Zazie Beetz (as Harmony): “What is it with your family and secrets?

Claire Daines (as Sam): “You’re fishing.”

Zazie Beetz was also impressed by Soderbergh’s style and approach to film-making.

((“He really allows you to play, He really follows you with, with his camera and the choreography is between you and your co-star, and there’s something very, very liberating about that. And I think that’s why his stuff also feels very organic and real, and not so curated.”

CCH Pounder (as Savitri Mahabir): “Nobody knows the big picture. But you will. I promise.”

Full Circle will be on Max Original on July 13.

