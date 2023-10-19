For most people, going for a swim means doing a few laps in the pool. Diana Nyad is not most people.

Annette Bening stars as the marathon swimmer in “Nyad.” Jodie Foster plays her best friend and trainer who helps her fulfill a lifelong dream.

Jodie Foster (as Bonnie Stoll): “No, no, no. That’s insane, Diana. You tried that when you were 28, and you did not make it when you were 28. You’re 60.”

Annette Bening (as Diana Nyad): “I don’t believe in imposed limitations. The only one who gets to decide if I’m through is me.”

“Nyad” tells the story of long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad, who attempts to swim from Cuba to South Florida at age 60 after four failed attempts.

Annette Bening (as Diana Nyad): “OK, it’s just a little swim.”

Annette Bening plays the champion athlete who’s determined to show the world what she can do.

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi: “It’s a vehicle for understanding what this woman dreamt of and what she endured, and the journey she had to go on emotionally to almost be free enough to achieve her dream,”

Annette Bening (as Diana Nyad): “You said I needed something to get out of my funk.”

Jodie Foster (as Bonnie Stoll): “I meant you should sign up for speed dating or get a therapist.”

Jodie Foster is Bonnie Stoll, Nyad’s skeptical confidante and coach.

Diana knows there’s no way that she can get the job done without her BFF.

Annette Bening (as Diana Nyad): “I just know I can do it, and I couldn’t do it without you.”

Jodie Foster (as Bonnie Stoll): “All right, OK.”

Annette Bening (as Diana Nyad): “Ow, ow, owwwww!”

Bonnie Stoll: “Jodie and Annette just captured the essence of Diana and myself, really.”

Annette’s performance focuses on Diana’s battles with public perception. They think she’s a woman past her prime.

Annette Bening (as Diana Nyad): “I know the world wants me to shut my mouth and sit down and wait to die, but I can’t.”

Jimmy Chin: “I think both Chai and I were jaw-dropped and blown away at what she brought, that you see on screen. It was so real and so vulnerable.”

Of course, completing a 100-mile swim carries with it an ocean full of risks.

Annette Bening (as Diana Nyad): “We’re 60 hours of constant swimming, but what I’m most afraid of is sharks and man o’ war.”

The film is an ode to perseverance and the power of friendship.

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi: “It was seeing a woman in her full splendor and complexity, but also the depths of a chosen family, like the depths of a friendship that can exist.”

Jodie Foster (as Bonnie Stoll): “Diana, you got this! There’s no one more Nyad than you.”

“Nyad” hits theaters this weekend.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.