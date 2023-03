Tetris is based on the true story of American video game salesman Henk Rogers.

The film takes us through the discovery of Tetris in 1988 and shows the risks of getting out of the Soviet Union to bring the game to the masses.

Deco spoke with Taron Egerton who plays Rogers in the upcoming drama set to release on March 31st.

